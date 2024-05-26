[Video] "Where is Lionel Messi" chants ring around BC Place as Argentine misses Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami clash

The BC Place faithful made their frustration known after Lionel Messi missed from Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami in their MLS clash on Saturday, May 25. Tata Martino made the bold decision to rest the Argentine ace, alongside Barcelona legends Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, for the game.

While Lionel Messi is still one of the best players in the world, the 36-year-old has already suffered a few injuries this season for the Herons. The Argentine superstar faced muscular problems between March 15 and April 5, missing four games in the process. In addition, he picked up a hamstring knock earlier this month which kept him out for a game.

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino had decided to leave out Messi, Suarez, and Busquets for the game, and he defended his decision, saying (via GOAL):

"We understand the people's frustration, especially in wanting to see these players, but it is our job as the coaching staff to make these decisions that are uncomfortable. We understand what these players provoke in the league and other markets, but we have to take these measures that are sometimes unpleasant for people. But they are beneficial for the players."

Despite this, Vancouver fans were unhappy after realizing they would not be able to watch MLS' biggest superstar live in action. They were heard chanting (via @RobTheHockeyGuy on X):

"Where is Messi?"

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, Miami secured all three points even without Lionel Messi. Robert Taylor (38') and Leonardo Campana (54') scored one goal apiece, while Vancouver's Ryan Gault scored a late penalty in the 72nd minute as a consolation goal.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Even though Inter Miami were able to seal all three points against the Vancouver Whitecaps without Lionel Messi to extend their unbeaten run in the MLS to 10 games, the Argentine has been integral for the Herons this season.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. This has helped Inter Miami get to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 34 points from 16 games.

Messi will aim to return for the Herons' next fixture against Atlanta United on Wednesday, May 29.