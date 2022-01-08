“Villa more serious than us” – Liverpool fans astonished as reports surface about player Gerrard wants to sign after Coutinho transfer

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa making ambitious moves in the transfer market, while the Reds remain inactive.

Gerrard displayed his ability to attract top players when he made Philippe Coutinho his first signing as Aston Villa boss this week. The Birmingham outfit do not intend to stop with the Brazilian, as they are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma this month.

Bissouma is a player Premier League title contenders Liverpool have been linked with in the past. While the Reds are said to have monitored the Mali international, they have not shown any signs of stepping up their interest in him.

News that Aston Villa are interested in signing Bissouma from Brighton has not been well received by Liverpool fans, who are growing frustrated about their club's inactivity in the transfer market. Here's what some of them had to say on social media:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports. Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports.

LFCDaniel @DamnDanieIII @AnfieldEffect Hahah villa more serious than us. Great for stevie tho. @AnfieldEffect Hahah villa more serious than us. Great for stevie tho.

Laurie @LFCLaurie If Villa manage to get Bissouma on top of Coutinho, give Gerrard the keys in 2024.



He has clear pull and can fully see him challenging FSG publicly. We'll need that. If Villa manage to get Bissouma on top of Coutinho, give Gerrard the keys in 2024.He has clear pull and can fully see him challenging FSG publicly. We'll need that.

grey 🇨🇦 @arowolo_folarin Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports. Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports. If Aston Villa gets Bissouma ahead of Liverpool, then its totally finished for Liverpool, just end the Club. twitter.com/SkySportsNews/… If Aston Villa gets Bissouma ahead of Liverpool, then its totally finished for Liverpool, just end the Club. twitter.com/SkySportsNews/…

Dylan Murphy 🔴 @LiverpoolFan_20 @AnfieldEffect Nice to see owners who back a manager our owners really are so bad @AnfieldEffect Nice to see owners who back a manager our owners really are so bad

. @KalninsRobbie Bissouma was genuinely the perfect Gini replacement and some, why did Liverpool never go for it Bissouma was genuinely the perfect Gini replacement and some, why did Liverpool never go for it😭

Kene✍🏼 @Its_Kene @footballdaily Gerrard is making all the moves Liverpool should be making @footballdaily Gerrard is making all the moves Liverpool should be making

cAs @cas6688 @footballdaily Gerrard will have him busting opponents midfields @footballdaily Gerrard will have him busting opponents midfields

Terry @Terry_LFC6 @SkySportsNews Gerrard's getting better backed at villa than he would ever be at Liverpool @SkySportsNews Gerrard's getting better backed at villa than he would ever be at Liverpool 😂😂

Humpty Dumpty @humpty_dumpty87 @SkySportsNews This is the signing that actually makes me take notice. This guy is gonna improve any clubs midfield. @SkySportsNews This is the signing that actually makes me take notice. This guy is gonna improve any clubs midfield.

🔱 @LFCJaake Coutinho, Bissouma and Digne would genuinely be a 10/10 window for Villa Coutinho, Bissouma and Digne would genuinely be a 10/10 window for Villa

Poots @Poots__ @AnfieldEffect Villa backing him, you love to see it, the Gerrard pull is insane @AnfieldEffect Villa backing him, you love to see it, the Gerrard pull is insane

Gerrard, who was previously in charge of Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, took the reins at Aston Villa in November. The Liverpool legend has made a statement by making former team-mate Coutinho his first signing as Villa boss.

Aston Villa have acquired the Brazil international's services from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. The Premier League club reportedly have the option to make the move permanent for £33 million.

Gerrard, though, remains keen to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window slams shut. Apart from Brighton's Bissouma, Aston Villa are said to be in the market for a left-back, with Everton's Lucas Digne among those linked.

While Aston Villa fans have reason to be excited about the ongoing transfer window, it remains to be seen who will join Coutinho in putting pen to paper on a contract with the club.

What are Liverpool's plans for the transfer window?

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away on international duty, there have been suggestions Liverpool could sign a forward this month. The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for FC Porto's Luis Diaz recently, but those claims have been rubbished.

Liverpool, though, are said to be looking at options to strengthen their midfield. AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is said to be of interest to Jurgen Klopp's side. However, Manchester United are also in the mix for the youngster.

The Reds could part ways with a few players before the transfer window slams shut. Nathaniel Phillips and Divock Origi are among those linked with a move away from Anfield this month.

