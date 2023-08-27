Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana end up winners in entertaining game | La Liga 2023-24

It was a game full of twists and turns as Barcelona ended up beating Villarreal 4-3 in La Liga on Sunday, August 27.

Coming off a win against Mallorca, Villarreal made a solitary change to their line-up. Etienne Capoue replaced Ben Brereton Diaz as manager Quique Setien switched from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2.

Barcelona, on the other hand, did not start both their goalscorers from last week. Pedri was out with a hamstring injury, while Ferran Torres was once again expected to be a super sub. Youngster Lamine Yamal kept his place in the team, with Raphinha still suspended.

The first half had moments of drama, with Villarreal seemingly securing the lead early in the game before the goal was ruled out for offside.

While the hosts continued to create chances, it was the visitors that took the lead against the run of play. Gundogan's corner was headed off and a second ball from Yamal found Gavi at the back post, who nodded home.

The hosts then were hit again in quick succession. Frenkie de Jong, Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski were the chief architects as the Dutchman finished a great passage of play to make it 2-0 for Barcelona

Villarreal eventually scored soon after, with Juan Foyth's powerful header beyond from a corner beat ter Stegen to half the deficit.

The hosts were the better side for the remainder of the period. Soon after, they equalised, with Sorloth getting an easy tap-in from a cross from Alfonso Pedraza.

The hosts' sustained pressure eventually gave them the lead in the second half as Pedraza once again showed his threat down the left. He set up Alex Baena who beat ter Stegen to make it 3-2.

Barcelona almost made it 3-3 with Yamal's shot hitting the post.

Substitute Ferran Torres once again made the difference. Like against Getafe last week, he scored, after having his shot blocked before calmly scoring the rebound.

Minutes later, Robert Lewandowski opened his tally for the campaign. Once again, the teenager Lamal was terrific down the right. He took a shot at the end of a brilliant run but it hit the post but the veteran was close to tap home the winning goal.

A fantastic game ended with more chances for either side but neither could capitalise, as Barcelona won 4-3. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Ferran Torres' performances poses a problem of plenty

Ferran Torres showed his class yet again, coming off the bench to score the equaliser. The 23-year-old was constantly linked with a move away from Barcelona this season but he has decided to stay and prove his worth to Xavi. With two goals off the bench, he has emerged as a great option to play down the right but faces competition from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

#4. Robert Lewandowski finally scored to put an end to his dry run

The Poland international has been on a poor run of form by his standards. Many felt that his quality of play had dipped after the World Cup last season. In the games against Getafe and Cadiz, he was unable to make an impact. However, against Villarreal, he linked up well with his teammates and eventually scored the winning goal.

#3. Villarreal look like an exciting squad

Before the match, Blaugrana manger Xavi was appreciative of the host's style of play. Managed by former Barca coach Quique Setien, Villarreal were brilliant in attack against their better opposition. The change in formation worked wonders and they were unlucky to not have gotten points tonight.

#2. Lamine Yamal could be another brilliant La Masia product

Lamine Yamal had a fantastic outing, staking a claim to be a regular. The teenager is the youngest player to feature for Barcelona in La Liga and was simply brilliant down the right flank. He was unlucky not to score, having hit the woodwork twice. He finished the game with four shots, one key pass, three completed dribbles along with an assist.

#1. A win for Barcelona but some questions arise

Xavi's side showed their grit and resilience. They managed to grab a two-goal lead despite being under pressure for the early parts of the first half. While they did squander the advantage, they did well to win it back. However, their defense was questionable at best. Sergi Roberto looked poor down the right and their central defenders struggled against the hosts' strong attack.