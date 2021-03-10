Villarreal keen on signing Arsenal defender Pablo Mari - Reports 

Villarreal have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, with a view to signing him next summer.

The Yellow Submarines could lose the services of the highly-rated Pau Torres and have identified Mari as one of his potential replacements, according to a report by El Gol Digital.

The report further states that Arsenal could demand €5m for his sale. This might not be a hindrance if Pau Torres completes his expected mega move away from the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The Spain international has been highly sought-after owing to his impressive performances at the heart of the Villarreal defense. His club have, however, stood firm in their resolve not to sell him.

They have held on to him for the last two seasons but might be tempted to cash in on him owing to the current financial constraints. Also, Villarreal are currently underperforming in La Liga, making continental football a major doubt for next season.

A failure to secure qualification to Europe could force them to sell Pau Torres.

Here are the weekend kick-off times for all Villarreal clubs in action. 💛🗓.

Attention will then turn to potential replacements, and it is understood that Pablo Mari ranks high on their wishlist.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Flamengo initially on loan in January 2020, but the move was made permanent last summer.

Pablo Mari has impressed in his time at the Emirates, although his impact has been severely hampered by niggling injury concerns. This has limited him to just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, with one goal scored.

Will Arsenal sanction the sale of Pablo Mari?

Pablo Mari has been plagued by injury at Arsenal.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta holds Pablo Mari in high regard and sees him as a key player in his future plans.

However, his poor fitness record means that the Arsenal manager has not been able to use him effectively.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender has shone brightly whenever he plays and was one of the brightest sparks in the Gunners' latest 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Arsenal were once overstaffed in the center of defense, but they have significantly reduced the congestion by offloading unwanted players in the last few months.

It remains to be seen whether the Emirates outfit will accept a bid from Villarreal for Mari.

However, Pablo Mari still has a key role to play at Arsenal in the meantime. Fans of the club will be hoping he can stay fit for long enough to help them achieve their objectives.