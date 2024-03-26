"Vini should cook Carvajal", "5-0 for Brazil" - Fans react as Brazil and Spain name starting XIs for international friendly

Fans have reacted as Brazil and Spain announced their XIs for their blockbuster friendly clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (March 26).

The two sides endured contrasting fortunes in their previous outings. In their first game of the ongoing international break, Spain slumped to a 1-0 loss to Colombia, with Daniel Munoz bagging a 61st-minute winner.

Brazil, meanwhile, prevailed by the same scoreline against England at the Wembley. Endrick scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time as the Selecao snapped a four-game winless run, having lost three on the trot.

Three days later, the five-time FIFA world champions have named a strong XI to take on Spain at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid attackers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo - who play their club's home games at the ground - are starting, with Vinicius also captaining Brazil.

Considering that, fans foresee a goalfest for the visitors, with one tweeting:

"Vini should cook Caravajal for that nasty comments."

Another chimed in:

"5-0 for Brazil"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Both Spain and Brazil will next be in competitive action. While La Roja will be at the European Championships, the Selecao will appear in the Copa America.

What happened the last time Spain played Brazil?

Brazil take on Spain on Tuesday.

Brazil and Spain have clashed nine times, with their first four meetings coming in the FIFA World Cup, where the former hold a commanding 5-2 lead.

It's their first meeting in 11 years since the Selecao emerged victorious 3-0 over the then reigning European champions in the FIFA Confederations Cup final in Salvador.

Fred opened the scoring for the hosts inside two minutes before Neymar put them two goals to the good a minute before half-time. Fred completed his brace two minutes into the second period as Brazil held on to register a stunning win over the reigning World Cup and European champions.