"Vini has to face the final boss now", "We will be there" - Fans react as Manchester United announce pre-season friendly with Real Madrid

Manchester United fans are salivating at the prospect of seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka go toe to toe with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

The Red Devils have announced that they will face Los Blancos in their pre-season tour of the United States. The two European heavyweights will do battle at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 26.

Vinicius is being touted by many as the best attacker in world football amid his incredible 2022-23 campaign. The Real Madrid forward has 23 goals and 21 assists in 51 games across competitions.

The Brazilian winger will likely come up against Manchester United right-back Wan-Bissaka. The English defender has earned plaudits for his one-on-one defending throughout the campaign.

Wan-Bissaka caught Leicester City's James Maddison's eye during the FA Cup semifinal win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The full-back nullified the threat posed by Kaoru Mitoma. The Foxes midfielder tweeted in reaction:

"AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him."

Wan-Bissaka has earnt a spot back in the Red Devils' side under Erik ten Hag this season. He has featured 30 times across competitions, providing one assist and being a constant menace for left-sided attackers.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has come up against Chelsea's Reece James, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Kyle Walker. He has passed those tests with flying colours, chipping in with six goal contributions in Champions League clashes with those sides.

Hence, Manchester United fans are intrigued to see how Wan-Bissaka fares against Vinicius. One fan thinks the English right-back is the final boss:

"Vini has to face the final boss now."

Another fan will be an avid viewer of the potential tussle between the pair:

"AWB X Vinicius we will be there."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' announcement that they will face Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly:

Manchester United's Casemiro set for Real Madrid reunion

Casemiro (right) will come up against familiar faces.

Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Real Madrid will also be the first time Casemiro comes up against his former side. The Brazilian midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, joining the Red Devils for £70 million.

Casemiro became a legend at Madrid, making 336 appearances, scoring 31 goals, and providing 29 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title thrice with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti understood Casemiro's decision to head to Old Trafford last summer. The Italian manager said at the time (via ESPN):

“He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. The club and I understand it. Casemiro — with what he’s done at this club, and with the person he is — we have to respect this desire he has.”

Casemiro has shone in English football with the Red Devils since his move. He has scored five goals and contributed six assists in 46 appearances.

His arrival at Manchester United has coincided with the club picking up their first piece of silverware in six years. The Brazilian scored as his side beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the final to win the Carabao Cup.

