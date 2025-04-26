“Vinicius d*e” - Barcelona fans aim nasty chant at Real Madrid superstar ahead of Copa del Rey final as video surfaces

Barcelona fans have targeted Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with vile chants ahead of the Copa del Rey final, as reported by Carrusel Deportivo (via Madrid Zone). The two bitter rivals are set to lock horns at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26, for the third time this season.

The Catalans have had the upper hand in the encounters this season, winning both games. Barcelona registered a 4-0 win in the LaLiga in October last year, and a 5-2 win in the Supercopa de Espana final.

The Blaugrana come into this weekend's game in good form, having won eight of their last 10 games. They have reached the semifinals of the Champions League, and are leading the league title race, four points ahead of Real Madrid.

On Saturday, Barcelona fans gathered in Sevilla ahead of the game and were seen hurling abusive chants at Vinicius Junior. They chanted:

"Vinicius, d*e."

The Brazilian has been subject to abuse from opposition fans for a while, and has been vocal in his fight against racism as well. Vinicius hasn't been in his element this season, with Kylian Mbappe stealing the limelight.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old remains indispensable to Real Madrid's plans. He has registered 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 games across competitions this season. The Catalans will be hoping he has a quiet game as they look to lift their second silverware of the season this weekend.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Barcelona target this summer?

Jonathan Tah

Real Madrid are planning to hijack Barcelona's move for Jonathan Tah this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Catalans are looking to shore up their backline this summer, but are eyeing cost-effective options for the job.

Tah's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer, and he has already decided to leave the Bundesliga side. Barcelona reportedly have a verbal agreement in place to secure the 29-year-old's services for free ahead of the new season.

However, nothing has been signed yet, and it now appears that Real Madrid could take advantage of the situation. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30, while Eder Militao has struggled with injuries.

A move for Tah, as such, makes sense. In case the proposed move to Camp Nou breaks down, Los Blancos are planning to take advantage and prise Tah away.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is heavily tipped to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and his arrival could aid in the move.

