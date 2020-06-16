Vinicius, Fati, and more make the cut as 100-name shortlist for Golden Boy award is announced

Erling Haland front-runner to lift the Golden Boy Award this year.

21 Premier League players have been nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

Tuttosport releases the list of 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award.

Italian news outlet Tuttosport has released the official list of nominees for its prestigious Golden Boy Award. The award is given to exceptional young football players under the age of 21, who have showcased exceptional performances of the course of a year.

Tuttosport came up with the award in 2003. Since its inception, the award is regarded as one of the most prestigious individual honours a young football player can win in the world of football. The Italian media house recently released the list of 100 nominees who have been short-listed for the 2020 edition.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, Yasser Larouci, and Sepp van den Berg all nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award.



The last 3 winners include Joao Felix, Matthijs de Ligt, and Kylian Mbappe.



VOTE: https://t.co/pbBXsLiMM5 pic.twitter.com/XbUguTONXG — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) June 16, 2020

The Golden Boy award's prestige comes from its previous holders, who have set the standards high and have defined the game of football. Ever since its inauguration in 2003, many superstar football players have had the honour of winning the Golden Boy award.

Rafael van der Vaart was the first Golden Boy award winner back in 2003 and the Dutchman was succeeded by Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero.

More recently players such as Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, Matheus de Ligt, and Joao Felix have had the honor to receive the Golden Boy award.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haland & Jason Sancho frontrunners for the Golden Boy award

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haland have emerged as the frontrunners for the Golden Boy award.

The Norweigan Erling Braut Haland has been dominating Bundesliga this season. The Borussia Dortmund striker has scored a total of 42 goals in 37 appearances across all competition.

Advertisement

The Former Red Bull Salzburg striker has set the German league on fire with his performances and has attracted a lot of positive attention for himself in the recent few months. Spanish giants Real Madrid seem heavily interested in the player, and as per reports, will work hard this summer to bring the 19-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland's Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho is also among top contenders to win the Golden Boy award this year. In 41 total appearances this season across all competition, the English midfielder has scored 20 goals and assisted another 20.

Sancho has been heavily linked with EPL giants Manchester United and Liverpool and could make a move to the Premier League very soon if media reports are to be believed.

Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Real Madrid's duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo among top contenders

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Barcelona's wonder-kid Ansu Fati.

The rivalary between Real Madrid and Barcelona is probably the fiercest in the world of football, and we might see a similar scenario at the Golden Boy award ceremony this year. Barcelona's wonder-kid Ansu Fati is among the top names who are in the running to receive the award this.

Ansu Fati has been a great discovery for Barcelona, which is why it wasn't suprising to see multiple reports this week linking him with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have been keeping a keen eye on the youngster and have reportedly offered Barcelona a whopping €150 million to get the deal through.

Barça reject €150m offer from Manchester United for Ansu Fatihttps://t.co/iA5BgL1wLz — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 16, 2020

Ansu Fati will face strong competition from Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, both of whom have been crucial additions at Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes that these two players will be the central pillars around whom the clubs future over the next decade is shaped.

EPL players dominate the Golden Boy award nominee list

Hudson Odoi has established himself as a key player at Chelsea.

A total of 21 EPL players have been shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Boy award. Four players each from Chelsea and Arsenal are on the list. While Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool have three players each who have made it to the 2020 Golden Boy nominee list. Here is the list of 21 EPL players who have been nominated for the Golden Boy award.

Four Chelsea youngsters among initial nominees for 2020 Golden Boy award https://t.co/Qd40fE0AIi via @NewsNowUK — Lynn Hamer (@evilbluebird) June 16, 2020

Chelsea: Tino Anjorin, Ethan Ampadu, Billy Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal: Trae Coyle, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester United: Angel Gomes, James Garner, Mason Greenwood

Liverpool: Curtis Jones, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg

Manchester City: Phil Foden, Eric Garcia, Claudio Gomes

Wolves: Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur: Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp

Norwich: Max Aarons

Southampton: Michael Obafemi