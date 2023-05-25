"Vinicius is going to win the Ballon d'Or in the future" - La Liga president believes the Brazilian is a 'very important asset' for Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has praised Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, claiming the winger is a future Ballon d'Or winner. Speaking in a press conference, Tebas addressed the racism issues surrounding the player in Los Blancos' clash against Valencia.

Tebas also believed that Vinicius could be Lionel Messi's replacement as the best player in the league. He said (via MARCA):

"Vinicius is going to be the Ballon d'Or in the future. He is a very important asset for Real Madrid and his team."

"As an introduction I want my personal relationship with Vinicius to be known. When he joined the first team they asked me who was the player who could replace Messi and I said it was Vinicius. This was quite some time ago."

Real Madrid's match against Valencia turned contentious towards the end as Vinicius was sent off late in the game. There was outrage among fans after a video was released showing the player getting choked. Many believed that the Brazilian was treated unfairly and La Liga eventually rescinded the red card.

The player was also subjected to racist chants and insults from the fans, an incident that has occurred quite a few times this season. When asked what steps the league is taking in this regard, Tebas said (via MARCA):

"Here we fight against any insult, be it racist or homophobic. I remember shouting in the past against other players and that's how a battle began that we won. I had to have an escort for a long time. It had its cost."

"The battle began years ago. The powers in the disciplinary field are the RFEF, not LaLiga. We began to denounce more than two years ago. We went to the judicial levels because hate crimes began. This began in the year 2020."

Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior will next be seen in action against Sevilla in a La Liga away clash on May 27.

AC Milan keeping tabs on Real Madrid winger situation

Asensio's contract is set to expire in the summer.

AC Milan have eyed a deal for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio. According to Calciomercato, the Spaniard, whose contract is expiring at the end of the season, is waiting to sign an extension.

The report claims that Asensio is looking for guarantees before putting pen to paper on an extension with Los Blancos. Currently, the 27-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular under Carlo Ancelotti.

Thus, he could search for a move away from the Bernabeu in search of more playing time. AC Milan are thus poised to seize on the opportunity to sign Asensio.

Poll : 0 votes