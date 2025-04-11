“Vinicius isn’t doing it, Mbappe hasn’t done it” - Rio Ferdinand on what sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart from others

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on what made Cristiano Ronaldo different from today's football stars. The Englishman was a teammate of Ronaldo's during the first spell of the Portugal international at Old Trafford until his exit to Real Madrid in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a successful stint at Manchester United, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2009 before earning a world-record move to Real Madrid. The 40-year-old grew from a teenage prodigy to become one of the world's best, and Ferdinand witnessed his growth.

The retired defender spoke about what set his former teammate apart from the likes of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe in today's game. Speaking as a guest on The Mo Show, he pointed out how Ronaldo managed to have two different Ballon d'Or-winning careers in one.

"Cristiano was Cristiano. He was from another planet, like, never seen anything like it and don't think we ever will. But it's funny with Cristiano. He's kind of had... I don't know if there's any player that I know that's ever had two world-class careers in one. So when he was at United, he was an entertainer and then he became a goalscorer as well at Man United. He was world-class there, a Ballon d'Or winner and a winger, a left winger.

"Then he went to Real Madrid and became a number nine and was world-class and was winning matches all on his own. That's two careers in one, and both of them have been world-class and he won Ballon d'Ors in different ways. That's like asking Lamine Yamal to play right wing where he plays now and then go to centre-forward as a number nine like Haaland and win it. It's not happening. Vinicius isn't doing it, he's not going to be a left winger and then a number nine, it's not going to happen. Mbappe hasn't done it. When you think about it like that, it's crazy."

He also praised both Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time rival Lionel Messi for their longevity, pointing out that they took care of themselves throughout their careers.

"The longevity is another thing, him and Messi need to take crazy credit for the longevity. They've had a lot of luck, as well, in terms of being injury-free, as well, but that's testament to the way they keep themselves in shape."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times, having first done so in 2008 as a Manchester United player. He became an elite goalscorer after joining Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals for the Spanish side, and at 40, has scored 21 goals in 25 league games for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on former Manchester United star in Saudi Pro League goalscoring charts

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo in the all-time Saudi Pro League goal scoring charts. The 40-year-old scored twice against Al-Hilal to take his tally in the league to 70 goals.

Ronaldo has been in Saudi since January 2023 and has taken just over two years to break into the top ten of the league's all-time best goalscorers. The Portugal international is looking to catch former Watford and Manchester United man Ighalo, whose 72 goals put him in eighth place on the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo will get his chance when he leads Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh in the league on Saturday. The forward failed to find the net in the reverse fixture back in November, but will hope to do so this time around.

