Vinicius Jr addresses Real Madrid future amid recent transfer links to Saudi Arabia

Vinicius Jr has confirmed his desire to stay at Real Madrid amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian wants to become a club legend and score more goals for Los Blancos.

Speaking to RMTV, Vinicius Jr stated that he dreams of becoming a legend at Santiago Bernabeu. He has indirectly hinted that he has no plans to leave the club and move to Saudi Arabia. He said via Forbes:

"I came here as a boy, at 18 and with lots of dreams. I didn't think I would score so many goals in a short time. Entering club history is very tough because there have been many players and legends who have scored so many goals and won so much. To be with them is important and I was dreaming of that."

Rodrygo has also been linked with a move to the Middle East but he was questioned if Vinicius Jr would be interested in Saudi Pro League. He said:

"I understand everything in football. I understood Toni Kroos retiring from football [last summer]. Not many people understood it, but I did. I understand everything. They're individual decisions. But to me, the player [Vinicius] looks happy and excited about staying here and winning trophies with Real Madrid. I think he's thinking about choosing glory."

Al Ahli are planning a €350 million move as per a report by Ben Jacobs. He claims that the Middle Eastern side are desperate to add the Brazilian to the club and are planning a move in the summer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius Jr and Saudi Pro League offer

Carlo Ancelotti has commented on the reported Vinicius Jr bid from the Saudi Pro League and said that he was not going to advice on the decision. He believes that the Brazilian will stay at Santiago Bernabeu and said:

"It’s a personal thing and I can’t give him any advice, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m only interested in Vini at Real Madrid and the only advice I can give him is to keep scoring goals with this shirt.

"I really don’t know what’s going on because [he] doesn’t talk about it and is very focused on Real Madrid, and on continuing to score many goals with this shirt. I think he doesn’t think much about that and his focus is on Real Madrid. I see that him and everyone wants to be here for many years."

Vinicius Jr has a contract until 2027 at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a €1 billion release clause.

