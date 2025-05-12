Vinicius Jr among two Real Madrid stars sidelined in fresh double injury blow for Los Blancos

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is set for a spell on the sidelines after he picked up an injury in their LaLiga meeting with Barcelona alongside Lucas Vazquez. The injury blows to the duo are the latest in a long list of injury problems that have plagued Los Blancos throughout this season.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have announced the injuries to both Vinicius Jr and Vazquez officially on the club's website. The Brazilian forward sprained his left ankle in the closing stages of El Clasico, while Vazquez injured the pectineus muscle in his left thigh.
Vinicius Jr had a decent outing against Barcelona on Sunday, providing two assists for Kylian Mbappe as his side lost 4-3. The 24-year-old was forced off in the 88th minute following his injury, with 21-year-old Victor Muñoz coming on in his place for his debut. A member of the medical staff could be seen applying an ice pack to the ankle of the forward after he took his place on the bench.
Lucas Vazquez was on the pitch for 84 minutes before Ancelotti sent teenage striker Endrick on in his place. The 33-year-old's injury means his side have no fit natural right-backs, with Federico Valverde likely to take up his position for the duration of his layoff.
Real Madrid will face Mallorca, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad in their final three league games of the season, knowing that they are unlikely to win the title. It is unlikely that either of the injured duo is rushed back early, as the club will instead be looking towards the FIFA Club World Cup next month.
Vinicius Jr set for reunion with Real Madrid boss in Brazil
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr is set to be reunited with coach Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian tactician was confirmed as the new Brazil coach. Ancelotti will commence his tenure on May 26th, the day after Los Blancos faces Real Sociedad in their final league game of the season.
Carlo Ancelotti will have the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Eder Militao as familiar faces as he manages the Selecao over the next year. He signed a one-year contract that will see him take the South American giants to the FIFA World Cup next summer.
Ancelotti ends his time with Real Madrid as their most decorated coach ever, and will be replaced by Xabi Alonso. His first game as Brazil boss will be against Ecuador next month, and he will hope to get his side back on track to reach the World Cup.