Vinicius Jr appears to take sly dig at Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo after Real Madrid's title triumph

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr seems to have taken a sly dig at Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as Los Blancos won the 2023-24 La Liga title.

It has been a successful season for the Madridistas, winning the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana. They are also in contention to win the Champions League, where they are in a semifinal against Bayern Munich.

While they were celebrating, Vinicius Jr took to social media to seemingly aimed a dig at Araujo. The Barcelona defender had once claimed that "a new era" had arrived in Spain after they beat Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana last season (via Get Football News Spain).

Vinicius brought the comment back, linking it to a social media post that showed the number of titles he and his teammates have won with Los Blancos:

Madrid secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday (May 4), with Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu scoring in the second half. That put them 14 points clear at the top, which would have handed them the trophy, but they needed to wait for Girona-Barcelona to get over.

If the Blaugrana had beaten their Catalan neighbours, the title race would have been alive, and it seemed like Xavi Hernandez's men would get the win. However, Girona mounted a comeback from 2-1 down to win 4-2, thanks to a brilliant brace from substitute Portu. Their win ensured that Real Madrid secured a record-extending 36th La Liga title.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts as Real Madrid secure La Liga title, while Barcelona slip to third

After securing the La Liga title, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the celebrations in the dressing room. However, they have been fairly muted, as Los Blancos are still in contention to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ancelotti told Realmadrid TV:

"We would like to celebrate with all the fans, but they understand because on Wednesday we have a very important challenge.

"We want to prepare well to make the fans happy, and we will celebrate the title together on Saturday. Now it's important to have a restrained celebration because Wednesday's objective is very important."

He also name-checked Barca when revealing a vital moment in their run to La Liga domination:

"Everyone expected us to slip up, and we didn't slip up. Bellingham's goal against Barcelona gave us the advantage. We had a lot of continuity from the first to the last game."

Next, Madrid face Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg on Wednesday (May 8), where a home win will put them into the Champions League final. The first leg ended 2-2 at Bayern last week.