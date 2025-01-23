Vinicius Jr confirms he has set sights on record set by Ronaldo Nazario at Real Madrid as he makes objective clear after win over Salzburg

Vinicius Jr has confirmed that he wants to emulate Ronaldo Nazario and become the top-scoring Brazilian at Real Madrid. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the winger seems set on staying at Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Movistar on Wednesday after the win over RB Salzburg, Vinicius Jr stated that he was happy to score goals for Real Madrid. He revealed that his goal was to become the top-scoring Brazilian for the club and added that he needed just three more goals to match Ronaldo's record. He said via ESPN:

"I'm happy to score goals in this shirt. I'm three goals away from Ronaldo, from being the Brazilian with most goals in this shirt. Let's hope I can score more."

Vinicus Jr has scored 101 goals for Los Blancos since joining them from Flamengo in 2018. He has been at the club for six years, while Ronaldo needed just 5 seasons to score 104 goals between 2002 and 2007.

Real Madrid thrashed RB Salzburg 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, with Vinicius Jr scoring a brace. His countryman Rodrygo also got a brace in the game, and Kylian Mbappe added another goal to his tally.

Saudi Arabian side ready to launch offer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, claims journalist

Ben Jacobs was on GiveMeSport this week when he revealed that Al Ahli was planning to launch a move for Vinicius Jr. He stated that the Saudi Pro League side was unwilling to activate the release clause but was open to paying €50 million. He said via GOAL:

"The answer is yes, very much so. He is a concrete target. Number one, Vini Jr has a one billion euros release clause, and obviously the Saudis are not going to look to trigger that. Nothing is going to be possible in January. And even though Al-Ahli have got some incredible players, including Ivan Toney, Bobby Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, the feeling is that there is room for that one extra elite star. So talks have taken place on the player side already with Al-Ahli in mind, and Saudi may be looking to try something pretty audacious in the summer."

"It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away. Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Al-Ahli are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League table with 29 points from 16 matches. They are 14 behind the leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad and just 3 behind former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Al-Ahli already have Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez in the squad but want to add another superstar to the side.

