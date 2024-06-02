Vinicius Jr joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho in elite list after Real Madrid's 15th UCL win

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has joined an elite list that includes football luminaries like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The Brazilian is now on the list of players to have attempted the most take ons in a Champions League final.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been a revelation for Los Blancos this season and is among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or this year. He capped a fantastic tournament with a commanding display at Wembley to help Real Madrid win a 15th UCL title in their history.

Vinicius Jr was a breath of fresh air in the game and has embodied the Brazilian concept of "O Jogo Bonito." His direct running and trickery made him a problem for Dortmund right back Ryerson to handle. The Brazilian ended the game with a goal to his name for a second UCL final appearance in a row.

As a young player from Brazil, Vinicius Jr would have grown up watching and idolizing Ronaldinho and now he can put his name alongside his in the record books.

The Ballon d'Or contender will hope he can enjoy the success the other luminaries on the list enjoyed in his career. He will hope to live up to Cristiano Ronaldo and his legacy at Real Madrid and prepare to face Lionel Messi in the Copa America this summer.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr joins elite list that contains Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after UCL final strike

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has joined an elite list of players following his goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

The Brazilian has now scored two goals in the final of Europe's biggest club competition, joining an illustrious list that includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old has grown into a footballing icon and is a vital part of how his all-conquering los Blancos side play. His second half strike saw him draw level with La Pulga with two goals in UCL finals.

Only two players, who played for his side Real Madrid, have more goals in Champions League finals than the Brazilian. They are Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale with four and three goals respectively.

It is truly a testament to Vinicius Jr and his ability that he has drawn level with a legendary figure like Lionel Messi in any goal scoring record at his age.

He will, however have his sights set on breaking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo's record and is at the right club to do so. With his club addicted to winning the UCL trophy, this might very well not be the last time we see him play and score in the competition final.