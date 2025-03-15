"Vinicius Jr should pack his bags", "Now the darling boy" - Real Madrid fans believe star player has surpassed Vinicius after 2-1 win vs Villarreal

Real Madrid fans on social media have heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's brace in their 2-1 La Liga win over Villarreal on Saturday, March 15. Los Blancos' faithful now believe that Mbappe is now the club's leading star, ahead of Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.

Villarreal opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Juan Foyth. The Argentine defender slotted the ball into the net following a corner kick.

Following Brahim Diaz's saved attempt, Mbappe fired the rebound into the back of the net in the 17th minute to level the scores. In the 23rd minute, Mbappe gave Real Madrid the lead, rifling his attempt into the net after being set-up by Lucas Vazquez.

The Yellow Submarine dominated the second half but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Mbappe maintained 90% (47/52) passing accuracy on Saturday. The Frenchman registered two shots on target, provided two key passes, and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

After the game, some Los Blancos fans took to X to commend the Frenchman for his remarkable performance. Others suggested that Mbappe has surpassed Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Vinicius Jnr should pack his bags. The Real King of Madrid is here, Mbappe."

"Mbappe taking away Vinicius’s shine is not talked about enough, The supposed flop is now your best player lol," another added.

"Life without Vinicius Jr man. It’s so easy genuinely. He ruins everything," a fan opined.

"Mbappe is so clinical. He’s already stolen the spotlight from Vinicius, this will end badly," another chimed in.

"I hope some dumb*ss finally see that Vinicius was never close to Mbappe," a fan tweeted.

"Naaah I’m beginning to believe Vinicius deliberately gives some poor passes when they’re attacking just so Mbappe doesn’t get more goals. Cos how bro??" a fan wrote.

"Mbappe is now the darling boy of Madrid Vinicius fell off," wrote another.

Vinicius was rested from the start after Real Madrid's gruelling UEFA Champions League clash in midweek. He came on as a second-half substitute and played for 29 minutes against Villarreal.

"He's an incredible player" - Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

After Mbappe's brace against Villarreal, Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia has claimed that the Frenchman is an incredible player. He also addressed the doubts around Mbappe when he first moved to Spain, stating that the World Cup winner's quality is now beginning to shine through.

In an interview after the game, Garcia said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Mbappé? There was a lot of speculation on his arrival but he's an incredible player, will give us a lot and is proving it."

After a difficult start to life at the Bernabeu, Mbappe's adaptation has been remarkable in recent months. In 26 La Liga appearances, the Frenchman has scored 20 goals and provided three assists.

