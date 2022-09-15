Vinicius Jr. requests Carlo Ancelotti to not name Real Madrid teammate in starting XI as he does not feel comfortable with the player: Reports

According to El Nacional, as reported by Diario Gol, Vinicius Jr. has requested Carlo Ancelotti not to name Eden Hazard in Real Madrid's starting lineup.

The Brazilian is one of the most important pieces of Ancelotti's puzzle. He, alongside Karim Benzema, has formed one of the most formidable attacking partnerships in European football at the moment.

However, Benzema has been out of action since suffering a muscle injury during his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic on Sept. 6.

In the absence of the mercurial Frenchman, Ancelotti has decided to field Hazard. The Belgian came on as a substitute against Celtic and had a fantastic game as he scored once and provided an assist.

Ancelotti decided to start the Real Madrid No. 7 for their home game against RCD Mallorca. However, Hazard was rather underwhelming and produced the sort of performance that has been a signature of the majority of his career for Los Blancos.

Vinicius Jr., meanwhile, has been in excellent form so far this season. In eight games, he has scored five goals and provided three assists for the Madrid giants.

It is understood that the 22-year-old has stated to Ancelotti that the inclusion of Hazard slows Madrid's attack.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti raved about Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has been in excellent form for Real Madrid so far this season. He scored a wonder goal during his team's latest 4-1 La Liga win against RCD Mallorca.

Valverde was also on the scoresheet for Madrid's 2-0 win against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti told the press after the game that the Uruguayan should score at least 10 goals a season due to his sheer quality (via as.com):

“What seemed strange to me is that he only scored one goal last season. I told him if you are not capable of scoring more than 10 goals, I have to tear up my coaching card.

"He has a stone in his foot. He again, he has marked with the left. He is very confident in all facets of him. Intelligence, he reads the situation well and we have to wait for him to be the best in the world in his position."

