"Vinicius Jr’s purple patch is over" "One season wonder" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid fall behind in La Liga title race after 0-0 Sociedad draw

Real Madrid were unable to beat Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 29, as the La Liga fixture ended goalless.
The first half of the game was action-packed and exciting, with both teams creating chances and demonstrating their skills on the pitch. Despite the lack of goals in the first half, the game was highly entertaining and kept the fans on the edge of their seats.
Real Madrid finished the first half with a slight advantage, having dominated the play for most part. However, Real Sociedad also had their moments and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Alexander Sorloth missed a great opportunity to score when he failed to convert Aihen Munoz's cross, and Asier Illarramendi had a powerful shot that just missed Thibaut Courtois' post.
As the first half came to a close, the action shifted to the other end of the pitch and Madrid had a few chances to score. Vinícius Junior was at the center of the action and had a great opportunity to score, but his shot went just wide of the goal. He also had another chance just before the half-time whistle, but his shot was straight at Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Karim Benzema, as usual, impressed with his footwork and had the crowd in awe with his ability to keep the ball despite close attention from the defense. Vinícius was not as clinical in front of goal, but he and Rodrygo remained a constant threat to the Sociedad defense.
The excitement continued in the second half, but the goals were rather hard to come by in this clash between the second and third-placed teams.
Real Madrid kept relying heavily on Vinícius to score goals. Unfortunately, he squandered his big chances. In one instance, he was presented with a difficult angle, and his effort was saved by Remiro, who made a low dive to prevent the goal.
In another one-on-one chance, the Brazilian tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper, but Remiro was quick to anticipate the chip and push it away.
It kept looking like Los Blancos were on the verge of scoring, but Real Sociedad kept up an impressive defense and were able to end the match 0-0. Here is how Twitter reacted to the exciting draw:
Real Madrid fail to catch up to Barcelona in La Liga title race
Real Madrid were facing significant pressure following Barcelona's victory over Girona on Saturday. The result has placed Carlo Ancelotti's team six points behind their arch-rivals in the La Liga standings.
Given the current situation, Los Blancos had no choice but to secure a win against Real Sociedad. However, they failed to secure the necessary three points that would have put them nearer to the Blaugrana in the league table.
The gap now sits at five points, which will be a cause for concern for the Madridistas. They now have 42 points from 18 games, while Barca have 47 points in their kitty.
