"Vinicius Jr’s purple patch is over" "One season wonder" - Twitter erupts as Real Madrid fall behind in La Liga title race after 0-0 Sociedad draw

Real Madrid were unable to beat Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 29, as the La Liga fixture ended goalless.

The first half of the game was action-packed and exciting, with both teams creating chances and demonstrating their skills on the pitch. Despite the lack of goals in the first half, the game was highly entertaining and kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Real Madrid finished the first half with a slight advantage, having dominated the play for most part. However, Real Sociedad also had their moments and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Alexander Sorloth missed a great opportunity to score when he failed to convert Aihen Munoz's cross, and Asier Illarramendi had a powerful shot that just missed Thibaut Courtois' post.

As the first half came to a close, the action shifted to the other end of the pitch and Madrid had a few chances to score. Vinícius Junior was at the center of the action and had a great opportunity to score, but his shot went just wide of the goal. He also had another chance just before the half-time whistle, but his shot was straight at Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Karim Benzema, as usual, impressed with his footwork and had the crowd in awe with his ability to keep the ball despite close attention from the defense. Vinícius was not as clinical in front of goal, but he and Rodrygo remained a constant threat to the Sociedad defense.

The excitement continued in the second half, but the goals were rather hard to come by in this clash between the second and third-placed teams.

Real Madrid kept relying heavily on Vinícius to score goals. Unfortunately, he squandered his big chances. In one instance, he was presented with a difficult angle, and his effort was saved by Remiro, who made a low dive to prevent the goal.

In another one-on-one chance, the Brazilian tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper, but Remiro was quick to anticipate the chip and push it away.

It kept looking like Los Blancos were on the verge of scoring, but Real Sociedad kept up an impressive defense and were able to end the match 0-0. Here is how Twitter reacted to the exciting draw:

✖︎ @FCBMonalisa @ESPNFC Vinicius Jr’s purple patch is over I’m afraid and he’s a one season wonder. I would rather have Rodrygo @ESPNFC Vinicius Jr’s purple patch is over I’m afraid and he’s a one season wonder. I would rather have Rodrygo

nai 🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf Ancelotti has discussed rodrygo’s best positions all week just to play him his worst position Ancelotti has discussed rodrygo’s best positions all week just to play him his worst position 😭

Murtaza @MurtazaBall At this point I want all our opponents to score against us within 20-30mins just so we’re motivated to score, this Real Madrid team is so weird At this point I want all our opponents to score against us within 20-30mins just so we’re motivated to score, this Real Madrid team is so weird

ADOFO ASA @_adofoasa__ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 PSG down, Real Madrid down…investors are also down. The job is hard🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 PSG down, Real Madrid down…investors are also down. The job is hard🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Vinicius could have had three goals today with Benzema adding three assists. Vinicius end product is shambolic while Ceballos, Rodrygo and Camavinga dropped bangers today. Real Madrid can’t lose like this man! Vinicius could have had three goals today with Benzema adding three assists. Vinicius end product is shambolic while Ceballos, Rodrygo and Camavinga dropped bangers today. Real Madrid can’t lose like this man!

Vladi Barnekov @VBarneko @MadridXtra How is it possible vinicius is a prime ronaldinho everywhere on the field, and then he gets in the box and forgets how to play the sport @MadridXtra How is it possible vinicius is a prime ronaldinho everywhere on the field, and then he gets in the box and forgets how to play the sport

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM A very good Real Madrid performance ends 0-0. Five points behind Barcelona in the table now. Those missed chances by Vinicius could haunt the team late in the season. A very good Real Madrid performance ends 0-0. Five points behind Barcelona in the table now. Those missed chances by Vinicius could haunt the team late in the season.

Loconte @Loconteee A shame that in set-up like this, Vinicius Tobias didn’t get a run in.



The RB has been the main culprit of not advancing properly into the scoring areas at consistent level — just not Nacho’s game and he cannot be blamed. Selection problem. A shame that in set-up like this, Vinicius Tobias didn’t get a run in.The RB has been the main culprit of not advancing properly into the scoring areas at consistent level — just not Nacho’s game and he cannot be blamed. Selection problem.

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief Hopefully Vinicius never gets injured because if Rodrygo takes that LW spot he’s going to be way more efficient Hopefully Vinicius never gets injured because if Rodrygo takes that LW spot he’s going to be way more efficient

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Camavinga's passing down the flank to Vinicius has been excellent Camavinga's passing down the flank to Vinicius has been excellent

Wastro @WastroRMCF Vinicius has been our best player in the first half . Just can't finish his chances Vinicius has been our best player in the first half . Just can't finish his chances

OMAR. @Omaaar96 Benzema is done physically, can't blame him tho Benzema is done physically, can't blame him tho

Deji Faremi @deejayfaremi Vinicius can’t miss chances like that. And Benzema maybe shouldn’t give up chances like that. Vinicius can’t miss chances like that. And Benzema maybe shouldn’t give up chances like that.

Gina 🏆 @Serginaoo Benzema doesn't get assists anymore I knew it wouldn't end up in a goal. Benzema doesn't get assists anymore I knew it wouldn't end up in a goal.

AJBA @TheAJBA21 @WolfRMFC We’re playing great, beautiful link up play between vini, rodrygo and Benzema @WolfRMFC We’re playing great, beautiful link up play between vini, rodrygo and Benzema 🔥

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports Victor Osimhen will easily replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.



He's the best striker in the world right now, Erling Haaland doesn't even come close. Victor Osimhen will easily replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.He's the best striker in the world right now, Erling Haaland doesn't even come close.

Loconte @Loconteee Real Madrid CAN press well & have it work out – they need right players for that.



You now have Valverde, Camavinga, Vinícius, Benzema, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Rüdiger & Militão on the pitch — this is result you get.



Forcing La Real in dangerous turn-overs time & time again. Real Madrid CAN press well & have it work out – they need right players for that.You now have Valverde, Camavinga, Vinícius, Benzema, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Rüdiger & Militão on the pitch — this is result you get.Forcing La Real in dangerous turn-overs time & time again.

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 When you watching Victor Osimhen you would think Benzema is a Journalist When you watching Victor Osimhen you would think Benzema is a Journalist

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal This is the first time that Barcelona have a five point lead over Real Madrid since 2019. This is the first time that Barcelona have a five point lead over Real Madrid since 2019.

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy There was a time when Real Madrid booed players who cost you games almost every week and who need to miss 50 big chances to score a goal. Today, they get applauded. The standards are at an all time low, almost feels like we've become Man United, applauding and clapping for flops. There was a time when Real Madrid booed players who cost you games almost every week and who need to miss 50 big chances to score a goal. Today, they get applauded. The standards are at an all time low, almost feels like we've become Man United, applauding and clapping for flops.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | La Liga Table.



1. Barcelona: 47 points.

2. Real Madrid: 42 points.

3. La Real: 39 points.

4. Atlético Madrid: 34 points.

5. Villarreal: 31 points.

6. Real Betis: 31 points.



Betis vs Barça and Madrid vs Valencia coming up midweek - rescheduled games due to the Super Cup. | La Liga Table.1. Barcelona: 47 points.2. Real Madrid: 42 points.3. La Real: 39 points.4. Atlético Madrid: 34 points.5. Villarreal: 31 points.6. Real Betis: 31 points.Betis vs Barça and Madrid vs Valencia coming up midweek - rescheduled games due to the Super Cup. 🔢| La Liga Table.1. Barcelona: 47 points.2. Real Madrid: 42 points.3. La Real: 39 points.4. Atlético Madrid: 34 points.5. Villarreal: 31 points.6. Real Betis: 31 points.Betis vs Barça and Madrid vs Valencia coming up midweek - rescheduled games due to the Super Cup.

B/R Football @brfootball Barça fans watching Real Madrid drop points at home as they take a five-point lead in La Liga: Barça fans watching Real Madrid drop points at home as they take a five-point lead in La Liga: https://t.co/nb1CyUkieO

GHANA DENVER #RTTJ🦍 @gh_Denver Real Madrid intentionally dropping point to give Barcelona fans false hope is what I really love to see Real Madrid intentionally dropping point to give Barcelona fans false hope is what I really love to see

rmtea @sanitasfc The phenomenon of Real Madrid winning games only when they play Z tier football needs to be scientifically studied. The phenomenon of Real Madrid winning games only when they play Z tier football needs to be scientifically studied.

Real Madrid fail to catch up to Barcelona in La Liga title race

Real Madrid were facing significant pressure following Barcelona's victory over Girona on Saturday. The result has placed Carlo Ancelotti's team six points behind their arch-rivals in the La Liga standings.

Given the current situation, Los Blancos had no choice but to secure a win against Real Sociedad. However, they failed to secure the necessary three points that would have put them nearer to the Blaugrana in the league table.

The gap now sits at five points, which will be a cause for concern for the Madridistas. They now have 42 points from 18 games, while Barca have 47 points in their kitty.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes