Vinicius Jr teases Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid with tweet before official announcement

Vinicius Junior took to social media to tease Kylian Mbappe's signing for Real Madrid before the official announcement from the club was released. Notably, the pacy Brazilian winger posted a watch emoji on his X account before the official club account posted the Comunicado Oficial for the Frenchman's announcement.

While the Brazilian winger's post could have meant anything, the timing was too coincidental to be ignored. Fabrizio Romano also quoted Vinicius' post with another hint, posting the wide eyes emoji alongside the French flag:

Los Blancos posted the official announcement on social media soon after, with the club's website reading:

"Real Madrid C.F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons."

Kylian Mbappe also posted on social media:

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"

Mbappe's signing comes just two days after the Spanish giants won the Champions League at Wembley, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe saga, which began two years, has finally reached its conclusion.

Kylian Mbappe could have joined Liverpool due to his mother's love for them

The open secret about Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu has finally been confirmed by both the club and the player. However, it was popular knowledge that he would be headed there as the forward entered the final six months of his contract with PSG.

Towards the end of the Ligue 1 season, he publicly stated that he would be leaving PSG in the summer on a free transfer. His move to Los Blancos has now been confirmed, but Mbappe's career could have taken a different path.

In May 2022, the Frenchman admitted that he met Liverpool's representatives while he was still at AS Monaco because of his mother's love for the English giants. He said (via Liverpool.com):

"I talked to Liverpool because it's the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her. It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."