Vinicius' staggering salary demands in new Cristiano Ronaldo-like contract at Real Madrid revealed as entourage confirms deal isn’t close: Reports

According to a report by GOAL, Vinicius Jr is demanding a Cristiano Ronaldo-like contract at Real Madrid amid negotiations over a new deal. The Brazilian star's agent has also debunked claims that he is close to signing a new contract with the club.

Vinicius' future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain following strong interest from Saudi Arabia. The 24-year-old's current deal does not expire until 2027, but the club is looking to secure his future with a new deal beyond the period. However, negotiations over an extension have stalled in the past couple of months, and both parties have yet to reach an agreement.

The Athletic recently reported that Vinicius has been in talks with Madrid and is close to signing a three-year extension until 2023. However, his agents have refuted such claims, stating that there has been no progression in the negotiations since the last time, which saw Madrid reject Vinicius' contract proposal

Both parties reportedly first met over a contract renewal in late January, with Real Madrid offering Vinícius a base salary between €15 million and €20 million annually. However, he rejected the offer, and the club requested his contract terms.

As per the aforementioned source, Vinicius wants a deal similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. His demands will see him become one of the highest-paid players in the club's history with an annual salary of about €30 million. This figure includes salary, various performance bonuses, and a renewal signing bonus, a feat that would be unprecedented in Real Madrid’s contract policy.

Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United for a reported then-world record transfer fee of £80 million. As per the BBC, the Portuguese initially earned about £11 million per year. In 2013, he signed a five-year extension with Los Blancos reportedly worth £15 million a year after tax and before bonuses, upgrading his status as the highest-paid footballer in the world and at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably Real Madrid's greatest player of all time. The Portuguese icon arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009 from Manchester United and etched his name in the club's history books.

He guided the club to 15 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions League trophies, two LaLiga crowns, and two Copa del Reys. Ronaldo is Madrid's record goalscorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. He also notably won four Ballons d'Or while at the club.

