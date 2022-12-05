Vinicus Jr prepared to break contract with Nike as Brazil star believes he gets ‘unfair’ treatment compared to others at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to UOL Esporte, Brazil attacker Vinicius Jr. has contacted his lawyers to cut ties with Nike during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius is represented by Nike and is one of the main stars for the Selecao. However, the Real Madrid attacker believes he has been unfairly treated by the American sporting conglomerate.

He was not a part of the national team's kit launch promo with Nike. Furthermore, despite being a superstar name, he is still using old boots from the mercurial series during the FIFA World Cup rather than using a new model.

He has a deal with Nike until 2028 and has been with the brand for nine years already. However, the flashy winger is looking to cut it short.

Former youth coach delighted to see Brazil attacker Vinicius Jr. shine during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Flamengo youth coach Carlos Eduardo is delighted to see Vinicius Jr. shine for Brazil and Real Madrid. He signed the player at the age of six. Speaking during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he told AS (via Tribal Football):

"I have a lot of confidence in the potential of Vinicius and the national team. Vini is prepared for everything. Currently, the actions in the attack of Brazil do not depend only on Neymar, we have important footballers who participate a lot in the game. And those who come off the bench maintain the good level of the team."

He further added:

"An athlete Vini's age who played professionally for Flamengo at the age of 16 and is a starter for Real Madrid, who scored in the Champions League final, is already used to pressure."

Eduardo also added:

"I always said that as soon as he had a few games as a starter he would gain confidence and that the goals would come naturally. So it has been. We have really enjoyed Vini's success even from a distance, we are very happy for him and his entire family."

Eduardo continued:

"He has always attracted attention since he was a youngster. After he began to play in categories higher than those that corresponded to him by age, we began to see a promising future for him."

Vinicius and Brazil are set to take on South Korea in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tonight (December 5).

