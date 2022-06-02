"Vintage Lionel Messi masterclass" "Surely gonna win one more Ballon d'Or" - Fans hail Argentine maestro as 'greatest athlete of all time' after Finalissima win against Italy

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissimo final, and it was Lionel Messi who stole the show at Wembley, wooing the fans with two beautiful assists. The mercurial playmaker, who won the 'Man of the Match' award after his incredible display, guided La Albiceleste past a wobbly Azzurri defence.

Fans took to Twitter to express their praise and admiration for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who, by all accounts, was the driving force against Italy. Some fans even went ahead to claim yet another Ballon d'Or win for Lionel Messi, with others hailing the 34-year-old's performance for Argentina.

Here is a selection of tweets from elated fans:

Marc Geschwind @MarcGeschwind Haven’t seen Messi press like this in years. Love it. Haven’t seen Messi press like this in years. Love it.

mo @dynamozes I promise you people Argentina find it harder to play Bolivia than this I promise you people Argentina find it harder to play Bolivia than this

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with a sliding tackle winning the ball back for Argentina. In his own half. Lionel Messi with a sliding tackle winning the ball back for Argentina. In his own half.

EiF @EiFSoccer Messi slide tackle recovery in the 75th minute of the game.



It’s been a nice rest in Paris for him 🤣 Messi slide tackle recovery in the 75th minute of the game.It’s been a nice rest in Paris for him 🤣

GDon @gdonlfc J7 @lfcJ7_ Messi is actually crazy man what am i seeing Messi is actually crazy man what am i seeing He’s surely gonna win 1 more Ballon D’or twitter.com/lfcj7_/status/… He’s surely gonna win 1 more Ballon D’or twitter.com/lfcj7_/status/…

EiF @EiFSoccer This is a vintage Lionel Messi masterclass.



Enjoy these while we can folks. He won’t be around much longer. This is a vintage Lionel Messi masterclass.Enjoy these while we can folks. He won’t be around much longer.

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Messi at wembley is different breed Messi at wembley is different breed

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Some guys paid £25 to watch this Messi blassic live I feel sick Some guys paid £25 to watch this Messi blassic live I feel sick

Marshall @TheMessiguyy This man is 35 years old Messi. the greatest athlete of all time This man is 35 years old Messi. the greatest athlete of all time https://t.co/EYfhasILry

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Argentina are just passing the ball around and in between Italy. Lionel Messi and Argentina are just passing the ball around and in between Italy.

Squawka @Squawka



2011 Champions League

2022 Cup of Champions



He's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. Lionel Messi has played two finals at Wembley:2011 Champions League2022 Cup of ChampionsHe's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. Lionel Messi has played two finals at Wembley:🏆 2011 Champions League🏆 2022 Cup of ChampionsHe's scored one, assisted two, lifted two trophies and been named Man of the Match in both games. https://t.co/siuadfcjPL

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures Nothing in football makes me happier than a happy Messi. Nothing in football makes me happier than a happy Messi.

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Messi would’ve been a WC winner if Di Maria wasn’t injured in that 2014 final Messi would’ve been a WC winner if Di Maria wasn’t injured in that 2014 final

vish ✪ @TheMessiGirl Messi didn't even score. What he does is beyond goals. He's just on another level. HIS FOOTBALL IS ART. Messi didn't even score. What he does is beyond goals. He's just on another level. HIS FOOTBALL IS ART. https://t.co/Yy6IT0gw4d

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Argentina win another trophy beating Italy in The Finalissima, led by the incomparable Lionel Messi. 2 assists for the diminutive genius. Argentina win another trophy beating Italy in The Finalissima, led by the incomparable Lionel Messi. 2 assists for the diminutive genius.

Nick @NickRTFM when Messi is happy and motivated he is unstoppable when Messi is happy and motivated he is unstoppable

Ed Aarons @ed_aarons "Messi, Messi, Messi" rings out around Wembley. It's been a privilege to watch the maestro in action tonight "Messi, Messi, Messi" rings out around Wembley. It's been a privilege to watch the maestro in action tonight

While Messi has been brilliant with La Albiceleste recently, winning the CONMEBOL and Finalissimo, less can be said of his recent club appearances. Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain just under a year ago, the former Barcelona star has struggled to score goals at the high level he was once popular for.

However, he hasn't lost his sublime touch in goal contributions, as he ended his first season in Paris as the club's second-highest assist leader. Messi has continued that remarkable assist production witj Argentina, and this time, it was Italy who faced the wrath ot the maestro.

Lionel Messi's brilliant assists for Argentina against Italy

While La Albiceleste's win can be attributed, in part, to the Azzurri's woeful defence, it can hardly take away from how dynamic Messi was for the South Americans.

The first assist came midway through the first half, with a lackluster Italian defence struggling to slow Messi down. The star took control of the ball in the Azzurri's half, made a brilliant turn to beat his marker and drove down deep into the final third with the ball.

At the six-yard box, the star cut the ball inside for Lautaro Martinez who, from point-blank range, beat Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring.

The second assist came deep into stoppage time, with Paulo Dybala's goal effectively becoming the last kick of the game for Argentina.

Italy lost the ball in the middle third, and Argentina launched a counter-attack with Lionel Messi in tow.

The star drove near the D, unable to find room for his shot. He was soon covered by Italian markers, but the star was able to just lay it on for Paulo Dybala who took a touch, before slotting the ball past Donnarumma's outstretched arms.

