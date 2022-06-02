"Vintage Lionel Messi masterclass" "Surely gonna win one more Ballon d'Or" - Fans hail Argentine maestro as 'greatest athlete of all time' after Finalissima win against Italy

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissimo final, and it was Lionel Messi who stole the show at Wembley, wooing the fans with two beautiful assists. The mercurial playmaker, who won the 'Man of the Match' award after his incredible display, guided La Albiceleste past a wobbly Azzurri defence.
Fans took to Twitter to express their praise and admiration for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who, by all accounts, was the driving force against Italy. Some fans even went ahead to claim yet another Ballon d'Or win for Lionel Messi, with others hailing the 34-year-old's performance for Argentina.
While Messi has been brilliant with La Albiceleste recently, winning the CONMEBOL and Finalissimo, less can be said of his recent club appearances. Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain just under a year ago, the former Barcelona star has struggled to score goals at the high level he was once popular for.
However, he hasn't lost his sublime touch in goal contributions, as he ended his first season in Paris as the club's second-highest assist leader. Messi has continued that remarkable assist production witj Argentina, and this time, it was Italy who faced the wrath ot the maestro.
Lionel Messi's brilliant assists for Argentina against Italy
While La Albiceleste's win can be attributed, in part, to the Azzurri's woeful defence, it can hardly take away from how dynamic Messi was for the South Americans.
The first assist came midway through the first half, with a lackluster Italian defence struggling to slow Messi down. The star took control of the ball in the Azzurri's half, made a brilliant turn to beat his marker and drove down deep into the final third with the ball.
At the six-yard box, the star cut the ball inside for Lautaro Martinez who, from point-blank range, beat Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring.
The second assist came deep into stoppage time, with Paulo Dybala's goal effectively becoming the last kick of the game for Argentina.
Italy lost the ball in the middle third, and Argentina launched a counter-attack with Lionel Messi in tow.
The star drove near the D, unable to find room for his shot. He was soon covered by Italian markers, but the star was able to just lay it on for Paulo Dybala who took a touch, before slotting the ball past Donnarumma's outstretched arms.