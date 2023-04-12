Viral video emerges of footballer setting himself on fire outside police station due to alleged terrorism charges, sparks social media outrage

A viral video of ex-Tunisian footballer Nizar Issaoui has emerged on social media. The former player set himself on fire after being alleged of terrorism as a result of a dispute with a fruit seller.

He has suffered severe burns due to his actions. Fans on social media were left stunned by the incident and some reacted angrily as well.

Watch the viral video below (viewers' discretion advised):

Souhail Khmira @SKhmira graphic footage

Tunisian Ex-footballer Nizar Issaoui set himself on fire outside a police station in Haffouz, Kairouane when he found himself with terrorism charges after a dispute with a fruit seller.

He suffered severe burns but is stable

The incident took place outside a police station in Haffouz, Kairouane. People around the former player could be heard screaming.

Issaoui spent the majority of his playing career in his home country of Tunisia. He is currently 37 years old and has been without a club since January.

Issaoui has previously scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 36 matches in the Tunisian top flight, Ligue 1 Pro. Given the current incident, the chances of seeing the player back in action in the near future are incredibly slim.

