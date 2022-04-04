Virat Kohli explains the first thing he will do if he wakes up one day as Cristiano Ronaldo

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has admitted that he would like to figure out the source of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mental strength. Kohli disclosed that it would be his first task if he woke up as the Manchester United forward one day

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is arguably the best goalscorer of the 21st century. Over the last couple of decades, the Portuguese has won domestic titles in three of the top-five European leagues and lifted five Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

In 2016, he helped his country to European Championship glory, marking their first triumph in a major international tournament. He has scored over 800 goals combined for his clubs and country, emerging as the leading scorer in the history of the game. The superstar has won five Ballons d’Or in his career, with only Lionel Messi winning more than him (seven).

Due to his competitive nature, the forward is not well-liked by opposition fans. He is regularly booed in away stadiums, which, in turn, tends to fire him up to put on a show. Kohli, who is admittedly a Ronaldo fanboy, is in awe of the mental strength the Portugal skipper possesses.

When asked to name the first thing he would do if he woke up as Ronaldo, Kohli disclosed he’d straight up take a brain scan. Speaking to Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube channel, the former Indian skipper said:

“I’d do a scan of my brain and see from where all that mental strength comes from.”

The Portuguese captain recently helped his country book their ticket for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Although he did not score or assist in the play-off fixtures, his performances in both games were commendable.

Ronaldo-less Manchester United drop points against Leicester City

Without their talismanic No. 7, Manchester United failed to grab all three points in Saturday’s Premier League bout against Leicester City.

At Old Trafford, United salvaged a 1-1 draw against the Foxes, with Fred scoring the equalizer after Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front.

Manager Ralf Rangnick (via Daily Mail) confirmed that the 37-year-old missed the match after showing some flu-like symptoms on Friday. Following the draw, the Red Devils find themselves in seventh position, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United will next face Everton in a Premier League fixture on Saturday (April 9).

