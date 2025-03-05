Vitor Roque details conversation with Real Madrid star before sealing permanent move from Barcelona to Brazilian club

Brazilian attacker Vitor Roque has revealed that he spoke with Real Madrid's Endrick before joining Barcelona in January 2024. The 20-year-old joined La Blaugrana from Athletico Paranaense during last year's winter transfer window.

Roque failed to impress in Barcelona, scoring only two goals in 16 games across competitions. In August last year, he joined Real Betis on a season-long loan deal, and made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. However, he only started 14 matches for Betis in La Liga.

After nearly 14 months of joining the La Liga giants, Vitor Roque has returned to Brazil. The 20-year-old Brazilian attacker joined Palmeiras for an initial reported transfer fee of €25 million last month. During a recent interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Vitor Roque revealed that he spoke to Endrick before arriving in Catalonia. He said (via Barca News Network):

"I spoke with Endrick, and he wished me good luck. He's a guy I really support. We just faced each other, and now, being here at Palmeiras, where he made so much history, is a great source of joy for me."

"I'm feeling good. I've been training and playing as usual. Now it's time to integrate with my teammates, and if the coach needs me, I'm ready," he added.

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras in July 2024. The 18-year-old made 82 appearances for the Brazilian giants, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in signing 16-year-old Georgian defender: Reports

According to Anfield Watch (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly sent their scouts to track the progress of 16-year-old Saba Kharebashvili of Georgia.

Kharebashvili plays for Dinamo Tbilisi and has made only one senior appearance this season. In December last year, he appeared in Dinamo Tbilisi's Europa Conference League qualifier against Mornar Bar. However, he made 27 senior appearances for Dinamo last season.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona and Real Madrid are likely to compete in the transfer market for the 16-year-old Georgian defender. La Blaugrana are seeking an alternate for Alejandro Balde.

Meanwhile, Madrid are exploring new options for a left-back after Alphonso Davies signed a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich. Liverpool are also interested in signing the young defender.

