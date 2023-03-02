"VIVA GARNACHO", "Finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United pull off late win to secure FA Cup QF berth

Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as Alejandro Garnacho and Fred scored late goals as Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday (March 1). The Red Devils are now in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Manager Erik ten Hag experimented with his side for the clash against the Hammers. He made quite a few changes from the team that beat Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26) in the Carabao Cup final.
United, though, found themselves behind at the start of the second half as Said Benrahma broke the deadlock in the 54th minute for the Hammers. United, though, restored parity in the 77th minute through Nayef Aguerd's own goal. Just as it looked like that the game might head to extra time, Garnacho gave the hosts the lead in the 90th minute. The Argentine youngster curled his finish home after receiving a stray ball inside the Hammers' area.
Fred sealed the win with his strike late in injury time. The Brazilian midfielder now has eight goal contributions in his last 11 games across competitions. The eventual scoreline of 3-1 suggest a comfortable win for the Red Devils, but the victory was anything but that.
United tweeted:
"VIVA GARNACHO!"
A fan chimed in:
"Old Trafford is finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams again."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester United secured a late win against West Ham United to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals:
Manchester United players had to quickly re-shift their focus after Carabao Cup win
Manchester United players had little time to celebrate their first trophy under Erik ten Hag. Right after the win in the Carabao Cup final, the Red Devils had to quickly shift their attention to the FA Cup.
Ten Hag was quizzed about the quick turnaround ahead of the West Ham game. The Dutch manager replied (via United's website):
“It’s our job; it is their job, so we don’t allow them to stay in the mood from Sunday. Sunday is history. It’s nice, memories, but if you want to perform, you have to focus on the things you have to do. You have to focus on the job.”
The FA Cup is another competition Ten Hag's side have a chance of winning this season. They are also alive in the UEFA Europa League and trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by 11 points but have a game in hand.