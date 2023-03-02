"VIVA GARNACHO", "Finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United pull off late win to secure FA Cup QF berth

Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown as Alejandro Garnacho and Fred scored late goals as Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday (March 1). The Red Devils are now in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Manager Erik ten Hag experimented with his side for the clash against the Hammers. He made quite a few changes from the team that beat Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26) in the Carabao Cup final.

United, though, found themselves behind at the start of the second half as Said Benrahma broke the deadlock in the 54th minute for the Hammers. United, though, restored parity in the 77th minute through Nayef Aguerd's own goal. Just as it looked like that the game might head to extra time, Garnacho gave the hosts the lead in the 90th minute. The Argentine youngster curled his finish home after receiving a stray ball inside the Hammers' area.

Fred sealed the win with his strike late in injury time. The Brazilian midfielder now has eight goal contributions in his last 11 games across competitions. The eventual scoreline of 3-1 suggest a comfortable win for the Red Devils, but the victory was anything but that.

United tweeted:

"VIVA GARNACHO!"

A fan chimed in:

"Old Trafford is finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams again."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester United secured a late win against West Ham United to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals:

aRaY @oNLy1aRaY Benrahma wants to be like Rashford when he grows up #MUNWHU Benrahma wants to be like Rashford when he grows up #MUNWHU https://t.co/BIHmQQO8hI

Ola ™️🎯🍀 @Olaiturn_ Yeah sex is cool and all I know.. but have you ever watched Manchester United come from behind and win the game? The feeling is so so awesome. #MUNWHU Yeah sex is cool and all I know.. but have you ever watched Manchester United come from behind and win the game? The feeling is so so awesome. #MUNWHU https://t.co/nbTfVusz55

BusbyBulletin @BusbyBulletin 🏽



#MUFC #MUNWHU #FACup The spirit of this team is amazing. Really poor first half with all the changes we then go behind in the 2nd half but still turn it around in typical Manchester United fashion with a late winner The spirit of this team is amazing. Really poor first half with all the changes we then go behind in the 2nd half but still turn it around in typical Manchester United fashion with a late winner ❤️👏🏽 #MUFC #MUNWHU #FACup https://t.co/2mZcQak7CG

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



What a season he’s having, what a goal he just scored. Huge talent... and new deal with Man Utd in progress. Fair to remember Alejandro Garnacho was born July 1, 2004What a season he’s having, what a goal he just scored. Huge talent... and new deal with Man Utd in progress. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fair to remember Alejandro Garnacho was born July 1, 2004 ⭐️🇦🇷 #MUFCWhat a season he’s having, what a goal he just scored. Huge talent... and new deal with Man Utd in progress. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jFOVNFJumE

Strider @the_wind_spirit #MUNWHU Old Trafford is finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams once again Old Trafford is finally looking like the Theatre of Dreams once again 🔥 #MUNWHU https://t.co/5MsMfEH1UO

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Garnacho so so determined and focused, headed straight for the top. #MUFC Garnacho so so determined and focused, headed straight for the top. #MUFC 👏🇦🇷 https://t.co/uc2WAEbZPw

ESPN FC @ESPNFC GARNACHO GIVES MAN UNITED THE LEAD LATE GARNACHO GIVES MAN UNITED THE LEAD LATE 😱 https://t.co/uCfnzYJIqT

Morgan @utdscope Leave a like for Alejandro Garnacho Leave a like for Alejandro Garnacho ❤️ https://t.co/F98ByKCRsm

Morgan @utdscope Garnacho photos that go hard Garnacho photos that go hard 🔥 https://t.co/8A3b63BEPA

Pryde @utdmotion 18 years of age performing at this level.



Alejandro Garnacho is HIM. 18 years of age performing at this level. Alejandro Garnacho is HIM. https://t.co/G8Dc6v3ILA

UtdPlug @UtdPlug OFFICIAL: Alejandro Garnacho wins the FA Cup Man of the Match award. OFFICIAL: Alejandro Garnacho wins the FA Cup Man of the Match award. 🚨🇦🇷 OFFICIAL: Alejandro Garnacho wins the FA Cup Man of the Match award.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



83% pass accuracy

11 ground duels won

6 dribbles completed

3 shots

2 tackles won

1 interception

1 goal



POTM. Alejandro Garnacho’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:83% pass accuracy11 ground duels won6 dribbles completed3 shots2 tackles won1 interception1 goalPOTM. Alejandro Garnacho’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:83% pass accuracy11 ground duels won6 dribbles completed3 shots2 tackles won1 interception1 goalPOTM. 👑 https://t.co/PDpaVTXoVQ

UtdPlug @UtdPlug It’s the way of the Fred It’s the way of the Fred 😂🇧🇷 https://t.co/QhPpTFTfIj

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle | STATS!



Fred has EIGHT goal contributions in his last ELEVEN games | STATS!Fred has EIGHT goal contributions in his last ELEVEN games 🚨📊| STATS!Fred has EIGHT goal contributions in his last ELEVEN games 🔥🇧🇷 https://t.co/aJIzGQfmYq

♠️♦️♣️♥️ @ousman_10 Fred and Casemiro dragging their balls on Liverpools midfield on Sunday Fred and Casemiro dragging their balls on Liverpools midfield on Sunday https://t.co/t3vlURTq1y

🎟️ @SackOIe Fred has 8 g/a in his last 11 games wtf Fred has 8 g/a in his last 11 games wtf 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Weghorst will not leave Manchester United as a prolific goalscorer. Still, he nearly got a header that became United's 1st goal, and then his blocked shot led to United's second via Garnacho's. The Dutchman's pressing would also lead to Fred scoring the third. Weghorst will not leave Manchester United as a prolific goalscorer. Still, he nearly got a header that became United's 1st goal, and then his blocked shot led to United's second via Garnacho's. The Dutchman's pressing would also lead to Fred scoring the third.

Manchester United players had to quickly re-shift their focus after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United vs West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United players had little time to celebrate their first trophy under Erik ten Hag. Right after the win in the Carabao Cup final, the Red Devils had to quickly shift their attention to the FA Cup.

Ten Hag was quizzed about the quick turnaround ahead of the West Ham game. The Dutch manager replied (via United's website):

“It’s our job; it is their job, so we don’t allow them to stay in the mood from Sunday. Sunday is history. It’s nice, memories, but if you want to perform, you have to focus on the things you have to do. You have to focus on the job.”

The FA Cup is another competition Ten Hag's side have a chance of winning this season. They are also alive in the UEFA Europa League and trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by 11 points but have a game in hand.

