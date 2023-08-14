"Waiting for the deal to happen" - Fabrizio Romano claims 26-year-old star wants to join Manchester United this summer

Fabrizio Romano claims that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is waiting to join Manchester United.

The Moroccan has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils to reunite with his former FC Utrecht manager Erik ten Hag. However, the Premier League giants are yet to make their interest in the 26-year-old concrete.

Transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Amrabat is still waiting and hoping to join Manchester United this summer. He told the United Stand (via UtdPlug):

"Sofyan Amrabat can’t wait to play for (MUFC). He’s waiting for the deal to happen."

Amrabat's chances of linking up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford have been aided by Fred's departure. The Brazilian midfielder has left the Red Devils for Turkish side Fenerbahce, leaving the Dutch coach short of options in the middle of the park.

The Fiorentina midfielder was in fine form last season, featuring 49 times across competitions. He was key for Vincenzo Italiano's side as they finished runners-up in the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed last month that Viola were initially asking for a fee in the region of €35million (£30 million). It remains to be seen if the Serie A side are sticking to this valuation.

Manchester United could be eyeing an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat in Everton's Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has appeared as an option for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have more than taken their time over a potential pursuit of Amrabat and they may have turned their attention elsewhere.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have approached Everton regarding Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old only arrived at Goodison Park last summer and Sean Dyche's side are eager to keep hold of him.

However, a bid of around £50 million should be enough for United to prise him away from the Toffees. Ten Hag wants to add more depth to his midfield and the signing of Onana would aid this while growing into Casemiro's long-term replacement.

Onana impressed for Everton last season, bagging one goal and two assists in 35 games across competitions. He was a minor positive in an otherwise dismal campaign from Dyche's side that nearly resulted in relegation.

The Belgian may be eyeing a move to a top Premier League side to help further his international career. He has six caps to date for Belgium and a move to Manchester United could do his opportunities at more appearances wonders.