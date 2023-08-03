"Wakanda forever", "Desperate to create an iconic celebration" - Fans react as Lionel Messi pulls out new celebration after scoring for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi channeled his inner Black Panther when celebrating the opener in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash with rivals Orlando City.

The Argentine icon has already become a superhero in Florida following his blockbuster move to the Herons earlier this summer. Messi, 36, was on the scoresheet once again as he opened the scoring in the clash between the two neighboring rivals.

Lionel Messi took a delicate touch before striking a half-volley past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the seventh minute. He then produced an intriguing celebration as he stood with his arms across his chest.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner produced a similar celebration when he netted in Inter Miami's 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United. He held out his hand towards Herons co-owner David Beckham in a nod to his son's favorite Marvel character Thor.

Messi seems to have kept that theme going with his latest celebration which seems to have been in tribute to the famous Black Panther Wakanda pose. Fans were delighted by his antics while one fan did argue that it was desperate.

That fan in question tweeted in reaction to his pose:

"Man is so desperate to create an iconic celebration."

Another fan alluded to Messi's Black Panther acknowledgment:

"Wakanda forever."

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another iconic celebration being produced by the legendary forward:

CURRY IS HIM🇬🇭 @BaronRafiq @MLS @InterMiamiCF Man is so desperate to create an iconic celebration

Owen Sullivan @Owensully123 @MLS @InterMiamiCF Some phenomenal assists to Messi too!

Magnificent MacAllister 20 @GeorgeWain5 @MLS @InterMiamiCF The greatest player to ever grace the MLS no doubt.

Manish @PatManish02 @MLS @InterMiamiCF First Thor

Now Black Panther



Messi isnt just a GOAT, but an Avengers too

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo explains his celebration for Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Messi is Inter Miami's new hero.

The irrepressible Argentine has taken to life in the MLS with ease and has conjured up superheroic performances. The double he managed against Atlanta was one to savor and his celebration towards Beckham was a memorable moment.

Many had concluded that Lionel Messi's celebration was a 'hold my beer' celebration. However, that wasn't the case as his wife Antonela Roccuzzo appeared to explain it was in dedication to his son Thiago.

The eldest son of Messi and Roccuzzo is a massive Marvel fan and his favorite character is known to be Thor. The Argentine influencer took to Instagram to upload a picture of her celebrating while also adding a GIF of Thor.

The Asgard God uses his iconic hammer to dispatch of his foes but Lionel Messi needn't use any weapon. The Argentine is destroying defenses in the United States with ease and demonstrating why Inter Miami were intent on his signing.

Four goals in his first three games have come as no surprise to fans. However, his choice of celebrations has been just as thrilling. Messi continues to steal all the headlines after doing so for so many years in Europe.