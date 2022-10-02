"Wake up pal", "Come outside Benzema" - Barcelona fans call out Real Madrid star after Robert Lewandowski scores in win over Mallorca

Barcelona fans have thrown down the gauntlet for Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema after Robert Lewandowski scored in their recent 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca.

The Poland international continued his scintillating form with a ninth league goal in seven games. He extended his lead at the top of La Liga's goalscoring charts and looks favorite to clinch this season's Golden Boot award.

Benzema, who won the prize in the 2021-22 season with 27 goals, has endured a difficult campaign so far due to injuries.

He struck thrice in Real Madrid's opening four games and looked set to have another prolific run. But a muscle injury has since kept him on the sidelines.

Barcelona fans have called out Benzema on Twitter after Lewandowski's latest goalscoring heroics. Some even started comparing the players by hailing the Polish striker as the better of the two.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Md Sohel @MdSohel53019819 @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski is better than Benzema.Lewa is the best number 9 in the world @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski is better than Benzema.Lewa is the best number 9 in the world🔥🔥🔥❤️💙❤️💙 https://t.co/wdJ6sFl1gL

Waseychamp @waseychamp Bro lewa is literally humbling Benzema... No disrespect to benz... But lewa is clearly better Bro lewa is literally humbling Benzema... No disrespect to benz... But lewa is clearly better

K.O.H.N @kohnthechairman

#Barcelona Heard them say benzema is better tgan lewandowski,time will tell!!!! Heard them say benzema is better tgan lewandowski,time will tell!!!!#Barcelona

FC BARCELONA diaries @FCBARCELONAdia2

Lewandowski is the best player in laliga Benzema who ?Lewandowski is the best player in laliga Benzema who ? Lewandowski is the best player in laliga 👏🏆

Gideon🐺 @wf_standard Lewandowski is miles ahead of benzema Lewandowski is miles ahead of benzema

Bryght👽 @bryghtburn @bad_Intentionx Tell your boy Benzema to come outside @bad_Intentionx Tell your boy Benzema to come outside

r a p h a ë l @raphoujr BENZEMA COME OUTSIDE YOU DONT HAVE THE JUICE BENZEMA COME OUTSIDE YOU DONT HAVE THE JUICE

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don As an honest Madrid fan I have now accepted the fact that Lewandowski is a better striker than Benzema As an honest Madrid fan I have now accepted the fact that Lewandowski is a better striker than Benzema

Lewandowski and Benzema - the dawn of a new El Clasico rivalry?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spiced up El Clasico with their personal rivalry and goalscoring prowess for almost a decade. However, with both players now out of the scene, the fixture has lost some of its charm in recent times, although it could change again soon.

With the former Borussia Dortmund hitman joining Barcelona this summer, the Catalans have a new talisman upfront, while Karim Benzema has been carrying Real Madrid since Ronaldo's departure.

The duo were also the top two goalscorers in Europe last season, with the former netting 50 goals for the Bavarians and the Frenchman chipping in with 44 for Los Blancos.

So far, the pair have only faced off in the Champions League but are now set to lock horns more regularly.

El Clasico is set to get more interesting with Lewandowski and Benzema, two of the world's best strikers right now, leading their respective sides with a potential player rivalry also brewing.

