"Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball" - Paul Scholes launches scathing attack on Manchester United star after another subpar display in Solskjaer's 3-5-2

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heavily criticized Red Devils right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Scholes believes Wan-Bissaka is not suited to play in the 3-5-2 formation adopted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Following a 5-0 thrashing at Old Trafford by Liverpool, Solskjaer chose to use a system that involved a three-man central defense. This, in turn, meant Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were deployed as wing-backs who would have to carry a heavy offensive and defensive load.

However, neither player has made the spots their own. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have both struggled, with the latter, in particular, receiving plenty of criticism. Wan-Bissaka's wing was heavily targeted by Manchester City in their 2-0 victory at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The Cityzens' left-back Joao Cancelo feasted on the space left by Manchester United's dismal system, particularly on his wing. Cancelo delivered the crosses for both City goals, an own-goal by Eric Bailly and a cheeky Bernardo Silva finish.

Speaking after the game to Premier League Productions (via The Sport Review), Paul Scholes said:

“I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team. Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right-back.”

Scholes also believes it is down to Manchester United boss Solskjaer to find a solution. He also criticized the performances of Bailly, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof against Manchester City.

“Three centre-halves today, none of them that good on the ball," he said. "Ole has got to find a way… There’s a squad of players there that could be OK.”

"Absolute madness" - Neville criticizes Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka for Bailly own-goal

Gary Neville also criticized Aaron Wan-Bissaka for failing to protect centre-back Eric Bailly during Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. While doing his commentary on the derby game for Sky Sports, Neville said:

“I have to say it’s a terrible piece of defending from Wan-Bissaka on this side, watch what he does, how can you leave Phil Foden to go and run towards Cancelo? It’s absolute madness from the right-back. Once he does that Foden’s in.”

Wan-Bissaka was easily beaten by Cancelo, who then sent in a vicious cross that Bailly sliced into his own goal. Neville believes the passage of play was similar to what Manchester United did during their 5-0 reverse against Liverpool.

“It was a replica of what United were doing against Liverpool, leaving their positions to go and press unrealistically," he pointed out. "It’s absolute madness from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, leaving Phil Foden. He didn’t give Bailly a chance.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in the summer of 2019 on a deal worth £45 million from Crystal Palace. Wan-Bissaka has won several plaudits for his defensive capabilities over the last two seasons. However, his limitations going forward have always been heavily criticized.

Placing the Englishman in a 3-5-2 system makes those limitations even more glaring. Wan-Bissaka's defending has also dropped quite steeply this season, making his position as a starter at Manchester United very questionable.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee