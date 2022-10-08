“Want better for you,” “Hate how insecure Don Carlo rotate” – Real Madrid fans disappointed with exclusion of 31-year-old star from playing XI for Getafe game

Real Madrid fans were unhappy as Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave Eden Hazard out of the starting XI for his team's La Liga clash against Getafe.

The Italian decided to start with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in attack in the absence of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman just returned from injury after picking up a knock in Los Blancos' first UEFA Champions League game of the season against Celtic.

However, Ancelotti has decided to give the Frenchman a rest with a packed schedule of big games coming up.

With Benzema out of the squad, many expected Hazard to get a chance in the first XI. Ancelotti decided not to name the Belgian in the starting lineup as he went with the Brazilian duo of Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Fans were not happy with Ancelotti's decision as they opined that Hazard and Asensio deserve chances to rebuild their forms.

Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans as Eden Hazard was not picked to start against Getafe in La Liga:

Los Blancos currently sit in second spot of the La Liga table, having picked up 19 points from their first seven league games. Barcelona have the same amount of points. However, Xavi Hernandez's men are ahead on superior goal difference.

With an away win against Getafe, Ancelotti's side can temporarily re-capture the position.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explained decision to rest Karim Benzema

Many eyebrows were raised when Carlo Ancelotti decided to drop Karim Benzema from Real Madrid's starting lineup against Getafe. However, the Italian explained his decision ahead of his team's clash against Getafe as he told the media (via realmadrid.com):

"Benzema has played two 90-minutes in a row after a month out and today he's still tight, but he's not ruled out for tomorrow. If he's right, Karim will play. Some players find it a bit more difficult to recover. The defensive side is very important for this team, it was fundamental to our success last season and it could be this year. We have to stay focused on that. We've done quite well, but not as good as we need to do".

