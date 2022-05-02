"Want to feel important here for several years" - Barcelona star clarifies future amid approach from Premier League clubs 

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has clarified that he wants to remain at the Camp Nou. His recent statement pours cold water on the hopes of the Premier League clubs who have expressed interest (via Fabrizio Romano) in acquiring his services.

Depay joined the Blaugrana as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 campaign after spending four seasons at Lyon. He started brightly, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games.

Unfortunately, he then suffered a hamstring injury, which ruled him out for just under a month. He returned on matchday 20 against Granada and then endured an Achilles tendon injury, which forced him to miss four more matches (via TransferMarkt).

Injuries, combined with the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January, have reduced him to a fringe player at the club. Sensing an opening, a few English clubs have approached him in recent weeks.

The player, however, remains committed to serving the Catalan club diligently for “several years.” Here is what he has said about the recent rumors:

"I came here at Barcelona with the desire to play for the team - and of course I want to feel important here for several years.”

Depay has featured in 34 games across competitions for the Camp Nout outfit, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists. Not a bad return for a player settling down in a new league.

Memphis Depay impresses Barcelona faithful with a decisive performance against Mallorca

Xavi went with an unusual front three of Torres, Aubameyang, and Depay for the Blaugrana’s La Liga clash with Mallorca on Sunday night (May 1).

While Aubameyang and Torres were decent, Depay turned up big time for Barca, helping them to a 2-1 win.

Latching on to Jordi Alba’s delivery, the Dutchman broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. He also played three key passes, completed all five of his attempted dribbles, and registered 54 accurate passes with 87.1 percent accuracy.

He won eight of his nine ground duels and both his aerial duels, attempted two tackles, and contributed to the press from start to finish as well.

A perfect all-round display from the in-demand Netherlands international.

