"Wanted the ball to hit me in the face" - Argentina's Emi Martinez recalls incredible extra-time save in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was desperate to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France and was willing to put his body on the line to achieve it.

His heroics in the penalty shootout win against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals were a huge reason behind his team making the final. Martinez kept up the standards on the biggest stage in football.

He may have conceded thrice on the night, but he made one of the most important saves in his country's history to force the game to go to penalties. Argentina led 2-0 with 11 minutes left on the clock before Kylian Mbappe's quickfire brace sent the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi thought he had won the final with a goal in the 108th minute only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick 10 minutes later. Randal Kolo Muani was then handed a golden chance to win the final three minutes after the 120-minute mark.

He was through on goal and only had Martinez between himself and the net. He let fly with a first-time volley, only to see the shot saved by the onrushing Martinez.

Recalling the save, the Aston Villa goalkeeper told Gaston Edul of TyC Sports (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"I love seeing that play, it excites me. I wanted the ball to hit me in the face… I closed my eyes and said 'hit me'."

France failed to convert two of their spot-kicks while Argentina converted all four of theirs in the penalty shootout to lift their third World Cup trophy.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper ended the tournament with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez thankful for 2022 FIFA World Cup chance

Emiliano Martinez's won the 2022 FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award in Paris on Monday (27 February).

Speaking after the win, the Argentina international told BT Sport (h/t GOAL):

"Half of the kids want to be Messi, half of the kids want to be a goalkeeper now. Obviously, that's a proud moment in my career. I always say that I hate individual awards, you know, now with the FIFA Best award, doesn't satisfy me.

"It satisfies me just seeing the young children trying to be a goalkeeper now because they love what they have seen in the World Cup, you know? So whatever happens in my career, from now on, I will always be grateful for the chance I had in the World Cup"

It remains to be seen how eager the 30-year-old will be to replicate his international success at club level. He is contracted to 11th-placed Aston Villa until the summer of 2027 and hasn't played in the UEFA Champions League since November 2014.

