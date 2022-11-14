"Wants his fans to know the truth", "Club deserves to go trophyless for another 10 years" - Fans blast Manchester United and defend Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have come out in defense of the Manchester United superstar after his explosive interview, blaming the club for disrespecting the legendary forward.
Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a heart-to-heart with Piers Morgan, a snippet of which was released on Sunday night (November 13) (via The Sun). He claimed that a few people in the upper echelon of the United hierarchy wanted him out, from last season itself. The Portuguese admitted that he had no respect for Erik ten Hag, claiming that the Dutchman never respected him.
Ronaldo further claimed that he only joined the club at Sir Alex Ferguson’s command, adding that there had been no progress at the club since the legendary manager’s departure (2013).
While many have vilified Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments, his fans have come out in his support. On Twitter, they have defended his actions, putting the blame on Manchester United.
A fan claimed that returning to Old Trafford was the biggest mistake of Ronaldo’s legendary career.
Few claimed that the Portugal skipper was exposing the club’s truth, for which he was being vilified. They also hailed him for not caring about what others thought and telling his truth.
There have also been calls for Manchester United to go trophyless for 10 years. Their last trophy came under Jose Mourinho in 2017.
Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for the Mancunians in the 2022-23 season, scoring thrice.
Jamie Carragher criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he has behaved at Manchester United
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been a vocal critic of Ronaldo, often urging the Red Devils to ship him off. Unsurprisingly, the former defender had much to say about Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest interview, insisting that 99% of Manchester United fans would be against the former Real Madrid man.
He tweeted:
“Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”
Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.”
He added:
“99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”
Ronaldo was not in United’s squad for their trip to Fulham on Sunday. In his absence, the Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring an injury-time winner.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here