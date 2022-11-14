"Wants his fans to know the truth", "Club deserves to go trophyless for another 10 years" - Fans blast Manchester United and defend Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have come out in defense of the Manchester United superstar after his explosive interview, blaming the club for disrespecting the legendary forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a heart-to-heart with Piers Morgan, a snippet of which was released on Sunday night (November 13) (via The Sun). He claimed that a few people in the upper echelon of the United hierarchy wanted him out, from last season itself. The Portuguese admitted that he had no respect for Erik ten Hag, claiming that the Dutchman never respected him.

Ronaldo further claimed that he only joined the club at Sir Alex Ferguson’s command, adding that there had been no progress at the club since the legendary manager’s departure (2013).

While many have vilified Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments, his fans have come out in his support. On Twitter, they have defended his actions, putting the blame on Manchester United.

A fan claimed that returning to Old Trafford was the biggest mistake of Ronaldo’s legendary career.

Mu. @FutbolMuu Cristiano coming back to Manchester United has been the biggest mistake he's ever made in his career.



He should never have come back. Cristiano coming back to Manchester United has been the biggest mistake he's ever made in his career. He should never have come back.

Few claimed that the Portugal skipper was exposing the club’s truth, for which he was being vilified. They also hailed him for not caring about what others thought and telling his truth.

OOROGANG K. @AndrewTateJr Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho and now Cristiano Ronaldo:

Men of honor that put their balls on the table and EXPOSED what really goes on in Manchester United- A rotten club, rusting in real time.

Unbelievable how fans will still doubt their words and support this shithousery🤡 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho and now Cristiano Ronaldo:Men of honor that put their balls on the table and EXPOSED what really goes on in Manchester United- A rotten club, rusting in real time.Unbelievable how fans will still doubt their words and support this shithousery🤡 https://t.co/FSMnU1B9ql

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando Ronaldo exposed the truth of a club that's been built on lies for over a decade and will be made the villain because of it Ronaldo exposed the truth of a club that's been built on lies for over a decade and will be made the villain because of it https://t.co/nDAnoKPaEE

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando Ronaldo has done a lot of great things for Man Utd, but being the man to finally expose the Glazers from the inside will be his greatest contribution to date Ronaldo has done a lot of great things for Man Utd, but being the man to finally expose the Glazers from the inside will be his greatest contribution to date https://t.co/HtHDEd6D95

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



That's why we love him so much and we're with you until the end Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't care what others think, he wants his fans to know the truth.That's why we love him so much and we're with you until the end @Cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't care what others think, he wants his fans to know the truth. That's why we love him so much and we're with you until the end @Cristiano ❤️ https://t.co/dmQdxtWdGc

There have also been calls for Manchester United to go trophyless for 10 years. Their last trophy came under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Embarrassing to say the least how Man United have treated Ronaldo



This club deserves to go trophyless for another 10 years. Embarrassing to say the least how Man United have treated RonaldoThis club deserves to go trophyless for another 10 years.

Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for the Mancunians in the 2022-23 season, scoring thrice.

Jamie Carragher criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he has behaved at Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been a vocal critic of Ronaldo, often urging the Red Devils to ship him off. Unsurprisingly, the former defender had much to say about Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest interview, insisting that 99% of Manchester United fans would be against the former Real Madrid man.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”.



"I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too". Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”."I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too". #MUFC 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”."I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too". #MUFC https://t.co/hCTjPGWgYb

He tweeted:

“Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”

Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.”

He added:

“99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

Ronaldo was not in United’s squad for their trip to Fulham on Sunday. In his absence, the Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring an injury-time winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes