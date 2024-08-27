"Wants to play in a super-elite team" - Journalist claims Spain star rejected chance to join Barcelona as he's keen on Real Madrid move

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has reportedly rejected a move to Barcelona this summer, as his dream is to join Real Madrid, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda (via El Nacional).

Despite their financial woes, the Blaugrana looked to snap up Williams. The 22-year-old winger had a brilliant Euro 2024 winners Spain, registering two goals and one assist in six games. He also scored in the 2-1 final win against England and was the Man of the Match.

Even though Barca president Joan Laporta was keen on signing Williams this summer, the Spaniard doesn't seem likelt to join Hansi Flick and Co. He has also reportedly snubbed offers from PSG and a few Premier League sides, as he hopes to play for Real Madrid someday.

Inda said in the program El Chiringuito de Jugones:

"Nico Williams was about to sign for Barcelona , but his dream has been, is and will be to play for Real Madrid. An elite player as brutal as him wants to play in a super-elite team... and what's cool about him? Real Madrid"

Williams remains hopeful of plying his trade for Los Blancos and has apparently informed his teammates that it could come as soon as the January transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have strengthened their attack this summer following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. However, Rodrygo Goes has been linked with an exit next summer, which could pave the way for Williams to replace the Brazilian attacker.

Pundit says Barcelona's Lamine Yamal good enough to start for Real Madrid

Pundit Joaquin Maroto reckons Lamine Yamal is the only Barcelona star good enough to make it to Real Madrid's current starting XI. Maroto told Onze TV3 (via Yahoo Sports):

“Lamine Yamal is the only player who would start for Real Madrid"

Yamal is arguably the biggest prodigy in world football right now following his breakthrough for the Blaugrana at the age of 16. The winger has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 53 appearances across competitions.

Moreover, the Spaniard shone at Euro 2024, bagging a goal and four assists for La Roja. Despite Los Blancos having the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Endrick in attack, Yamal could break into that starting XI.

