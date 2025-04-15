“Wants to win there” - Alexis Mac Allister’s father breaks silence on Real Madrid transfer interest in Liverpool star

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's father has refused to comment on the midfielder's links with Real Madrid. He insists the Argentina international remains committed to the Merseysiders.

Ad

Mac Allister has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at Anfield. After winning the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina, Mac Allister has become a key player for the Reds.

He has been in excellent form for Arne Slot's side this season, playing a crucial role in their title charge. Mac Allister's contract with the club expires in 2028.

However, recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in securing his services. Los Blancos have been linked with multiple midfielders, with Luka Modric's future uncertain as he enters the final months of his contract.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid were credited with an interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, but the club have reportedly shifted their sights towards Mac Allister. The Argentine midfielder's father was quizzed on the rumors linking his son with the Spanish giants.

He insisted that Mac Allister was happy at Liverpool and determined to add to his trophy cabinet at Anfield. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Nothing to comment. Alexis is very happy at Liverpool, he’s under contract and wants to win there. It’s important to respect the club he’s playing for, any comment from us would be unnecessary."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mac Allister has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, contributing six goals and five assists for the Reds.

"My dream was to coach Liverpool" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he once dreamed of being Liverpool's manager. The Italian's sentiments, however, changed after taking over the reins at Everton.

Ancelotti was reportedly linked with the Reds back in 2015 after Brendan Rodgers was sacked. However, the move didn't materialize, and the Merseysiders ended up appointing Jurgen Klopp, a pivotal moment in the club's history.

Ad

Ancelotti then went on to manage Bayern Munich and Napoli before finding his way to Merseyside in 2019, but as Everton boss. Speaking about his aspirations of coaching the Reds and the rivalry in Merseyside, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"My dream was to coach Liverpool, but then I found myself at Everton and I experienced their rivalry, and now I am absolutely an Everton fan. I really liked the environment, because there is a spectacular passion for the colours. You also notice the suffering that the fan has for Liverpool, which for many years and still today is the best in the Premier League."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More