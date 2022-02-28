"War of one really bad man" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has condemned Vladimir Putin for starting a war against Ukraine and changing the dynamics of world peace.

The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday by beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout but Klopp had the ramifications of the war on his mind too.

Richard Jones @Richard12545678 At England's Wembley Stadium there are displays of support for Ukraine from Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone. At England's Wembley Stadium there are displays of support for Ukraine from Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone. https://t.co/JhFQ4bTwbO

When asked about the issue, Klopp said:

"It's beyond my understanding. I am 54, nearly 55, and it is beyond my understanding how one adult can put the whole world in such a situation - especially the people in Ukraine. I know so many Ukrainian people and Russian people as well. It's obviously not about the people, it is the war of one really bad man.

"We have to show solidarity. How it always is in dark times, you need moments where you can think about something.

"It is a really tough one to take. Three days ago, or whenever it started, we are all constantly on the phone. Former players of mine are probably now in the war, I don't know exactly if they went back directly to their home country."

Football clubs join hands to show their solidarity for Ukraine

Sentiments are running high around the world regarding what is transpiring in Ukraine, and it is evident on football pitches around the world too.

There has been an outpouring of support from the stands and off the pitch, but it doesn’t seem like that will make a big difference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to hold peace talks with Vladimir Putin on Monday, and how that goes will ultimately determine the fate of the war.

John Cross @johncrossmirror Wembley stands together for Ukraine. Incredibly powerful and emotional. Wembley stands together for Ukraine. Incredibly powerful and emotional. https://t.co/HvjfuAfFPL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was right in his assessment of what was going down as one bad ego who perhaps had a lot of blood on his hands.

The Reds' fans were in celebratory mood on Sunday, but events elsewhere were on the back of their minds as well.

Prior to the clash against Chelsea in the final at Wembley, both sets of fans showed their support for Ukraine with placards and Ukrainian flags standing out in the stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar