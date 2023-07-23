"Warms my heart" - Fans react as video of Antonella Roccuzzo embracing David and Victoria Beckham after Lionel Messi's goal goes viral

A heartwarming video of Antonela Roccuzzo embracing Victoria and David Beckham after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut has emerged online. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the clip.

Roccuzzo met up with the Beckham family after Messi scored a picturesque free-kick in his debut game for the MLS club. She first met with David Beckham before Victoria embraced her.

Fans were over the moon to see the reaction, with one tweeting:

"This warms my heart so."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Antonela Roccuzzo met up with the Beckham couple following Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut:

Sogo @sogotomiwa @WeAreMessi This warms my heart so

Doc via @via_doc @WeAreMessi I was waiting for this🥰thank you

Ashok @AshokPanash @WeAreMessi Family is happy at Miami and that is of utmost importance for Leo... He went thru a lot, now need to have some good time with club and family.

Lizzy @Indigocolorof ‍ ‍ ‍ @WeAreMessi She also called Victoria to greet her, such class! The Beckham's & the Messi's are one of the most wonderful families.

letlovelead ❤️🌓 @rinsyl96 @WeAreMessi I can only imagine the joy in his home of how proud they are of there father. His wife and kids are very lucky and blessed

What Lionel Messi said after Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi came on as a 54th-minute substitute in the Leagues Cuo showdown against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium, with his team 1-0 up.

However, Cruz Azul found an equaliser in the 65th minute. Messi, though, had the final say, netting a spectacular free-kick in the 94th minute to win the game for his new side.

Following his stellar display, Messi said in his post-match interview (via SPORTBible):

"What I saw was the goal. I saw the goal, I knew I had to score. It was the last play of the game, and I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win because in the tournament it’s going to give us confidence moving forward."

Manager Gerardo Martino, meanwhile, summed up the debut performance perfectly (via GOAL):

"It’s a movie that we have seen before. It’s common for him, you know. It looks absolutely normal, but it’s not … we’re speaking about the GOAT."

Inter Miami will be back in action on Tuesday (July 26) when they take on Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup clash, where Messi is expected to start.