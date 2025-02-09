"Warra treble for Liverpool", "Slot got exposed" - Social media reacts as Reds knocked out of FA Cup after loss to Plymouth Argyle

Fans on social media have reacted after Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday (February 9).

Despite controlling most of the ball (79%), Liverpool failed to find the back of the net in first half. In the 51st minute, Harvey Elliott appeared to have handled the ball in the penalty box and Plymouth were awarded a penalty.

Two minutes later, Ryan Hardie converted the spot-kick for Plymouth, giving the hosts an unlikely lead. Despite the Reds' push for an equalizer, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Plymouth.

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the Reds for their performance. A fan wrote:

"Warra treble for Liverpool.”

"Every senior player that played today should be sold. Not one of them played well.,” another added.

"Never play that second team again Ever !!!!,” a disappointed fan opined.

"I love a good cupset!,” another hilariously posted.

"All down to FSG thinking we can win 3 trophies with a squad which barely makes a good 11,” a disgruntled fan vented.

"Slot got exposed, Ten Hag won this competition already btw,” wrote another.

How have Liverpool performed under Arne Slot in the Premier League this season?

Despite the intense level of competition, the Reds have been outstanding in the Premier League this season. Slot's men are the league leaders, having registered 56 points from 23 games.

The Reds have a game in hand and are six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the title race. In attack, the Reds have scored 56 goals, the most by a team in the league this season.

Meanwhile, they have conceded 21 goals in defense, which is the least number of goals conceded in the league so far. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 21 goals, the most by a player in the Premier League this season.

The Egyptian winger has also registered the most amount of assists in the league so far (13). The Reds will take on Everton in their next game in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 12).

