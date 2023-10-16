"Was always only going to play 45 minutes" - National team boss provides injury update on Arsenal star

Ghana manager Chris Hughton provided an injury update on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey after he was subbed off at half-time against Mexico on Sunday, October 15.

Partey has had an injury-hit season so far for the Gunners, making just five appearances across all competitions to date. The 30-year-old suffered a groin injury against Fulham at the end of August, resulting in him missing five games.

The Ghana international made his return on the pitch for Arsenal as a second-half substitute during their 1-0 win against Manchester City prior to the international break. He was included in his country's starting XI against Mexico in their international friendly on Sunday.

However, Partey was subbed off at half-time as Ghana suffered a 2-0 loss against El Tri. Fans were worried that he may have picked up another injury, but Hughton eased these fears after the game. He said (via METRO):

"Thomas was always only going to play 45 minutes. He has been out injured for three to four weeks, he came back for Arsenal last midweek, was on the subs bench for one game played 20 minutes for the next game. So we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes."

Partey is expected to start for Ghana in their upcoming friendly against the USMNT on Tuesday, October 17.

Martin Odegaard reveals why he left Real Madrid to join Arsenal

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard recently outlined why he chose to leave La Liga titans Real Madrid to join Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old famously joined Real Madrid back in 2015 at the age of 16 and was touted to become a future great at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unfortunately, he wasn't given much of an opportunity to prove himself, making just 11 appearances across all competitions over the span of six years.

Odegaard joined the Gunners on loan during the latter half of the 2020-21 season, where he impressed. Mikel Arteta and Co. decided to sign him that summer for a transfer fee of €35 million on a four-year deal.

Odegaard said (via GOAL):

"My time at Madrid was good. It was a positive stage, although perhaps some might think otherwise. I learned a lot, I matured a lot and I was able to train with some of the best players in the world. But in the end, leaving was the best decision for me, I wanted to play more and continue growing. I played with them and I enjoyed it. Maybe the opportunity came too soon but it was a great experience."

The Norwegian captain added:

"I'm happy with the decision I made and how it went. If I hadn't gone through Madrid I wouldn't have reached the level I have today. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world and the pressure is noticeable, even if it wasn't as much as Ronaldo, Beckham and company were there."

Since signing for the north London club, Odegaard has gone on to become club captain and is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions.