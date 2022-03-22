“Was a big part of my thinking” – Blaise Matuidi reveals what urged him to move to MLS with Inter Miami

Blaise Matuidi has disclosed that David Beckham's presence at Inter Miami CF persuaded him to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) club in 2020.

Miami Beckham United, the investment group led by Beckham, was awarded an MLS franchise in January 2018. Two years later, the Englishman's Inter Miami played their first game in the league.

Matuidi was among the first set of designated players Inter Miami signed during their first year in the MLS. The Frenchman joined the Herons from Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer in August 2020.

Looking back at his decision to join the American club, the midfielder revealed that Beckham's relationship with them tempted him to make the switch. Matuidi also recalled his experience sharing the dressing room with the Englishman at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He told The Guardian:

"I played with David [Beckham] in the past at Paris Saint-Germain, not for too long but it was a good time. I was happy because he had had this experience and he helped Paris Saint-Germain a lot. When I heard Inter Miami was interested in signing me, David was a big part of my thinking, so I was happy to join his team because he is an example with his experience, what he did in his great career and now as an owner for me is something special."

“Our relationship is good and he’s a good guy, and he wants his team to win. When he says things, he does it. I have big respect for him. He doesn’t speak to the players a lot but when he does you understand his goal and where he wants to go.”

Matuidi has played a total of 48 appearances for Inter Miami. He has scored two goals and provided one assist during the process.

Blaise Matuidi left out of Inter Miami's MLS 2022 roster

It is worth noting that the Herons were forced to pay a $2 million fine for breaking MLS rules with Matuidi's signing. The midfielder was the fourth designated player in the squad, while they were only permitted to sign three.

Matuidi's football career and stint with the Herons are currently on hold. The former PSG star was left out of the club's roster for the 2022 roster. He was dropped from the squad despite having one more year remaining on his contract.

The Miami outfit have made a poor start to their season. They have lost three and drawn one of their four matches in the Eastern Conference league.

