"Was a bit skeptical about the signing" - Rio Ferdinand admits Manchester United star has proved him wrong after brilliant display against Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been proved wrong by midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Danish playmaker moved to Old Trafford this summer on a free transfer after his contract with Brentford expired. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was skeptical when the Red Devils signed the former Spurs midfielder.

The former England defender has claimed that the Dane has proven him wrong and has been immense for the Red Devils this season. Ferdinand has hailed Eriksen for his incredible range of passing. He also heaped praise on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for signing the playmaker.

He said on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE:

“Can I just give a special, special shout out please - to my man of the match Christian Eriksen? I have to hold my hand up, I was one of them who was a bit skeptical about the signing."

“But it's another signing I'm sure from Erik ten Hag. It was his decision to take him. And at the moment, you cannot argue with this decision that he's made because in the game today. His passing, listen he may not have assisted every one of the goals, but his passing for two of the goals."

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Replacing Paul Pogba with Christian Eriksen is Man United's best transfer business in a long time. Replacing Paul Pogba with Christian Eriksen is Man United's best transfer business in a long time. https://t.co/sTffBVPP9e

Ferdinand has insisted that Eriksen pulled the strings in midfield against Arsenal on Sunday (September 4). Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford, with the Dane playing his part in each goal. He added:

“One of the goals, Rashford's pass, the first one when he wrapped it with the eyes, took out about five players of the Arsenal team - great ball. The other one where he plays it forward into Bruno [Fernandes]. Bruno then outside of the foot puts it in for Rashford. And obviously the assist."

“His forward passing is up there at the best in the league at the moment he is tremendous. I was skeptical when he first come in, what’s he going to do? When’s he going to start? Yes, he’s producing. So Eriksen, I salute you.”

Manchester United deserve the credit for signing Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has always been a wonderfully gifted midfielder and graced the Premier League for a long time in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt. The Danish midfielder deserves plaudits for making a strong comeback to professional football after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Dominic Booth @DomBooth19 #mufc Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. 👏 #mufc https://t.co/CIDChmLurq

United seem to have grabbed a huge bargain by signing the midfielder on a free transfer this summer. The Dane has already established himself as a key figure in Erik ten Hag's setup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar