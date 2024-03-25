"Was enjoying a game of UNO and soaking up the sun on a beach in Dubai" - Pundit slams Arsenal star for snubbing international duty

Arsenal defender Ben White has been slammed by former Sky Sports News presenter Jeff Stelling for snubbing international duty with England. The pundit also criticized the defender for playing cards on the beach while the Three Lions clashed with Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (March 23).

Recall that Ben White could have been included in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad to represent England in the friendly games versus Brazil and Belgium this week. However, the player communicated that he didn't want to be considered for the Three Lions squad through Arsenal's sporting director Edu.

Speaking to the press last week on Thursday, Southgate confirmed the development, saying:

"John McDermott had a call from Edu last week to say that Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time. For me, that’s a great shame... We have to respect that. There’s clearly a reason, but I don’t know the full reason."

Ben White was spotted playing cards in Dubai where he is spending the international break alongside his wife while England suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brazil at Wembley. Reacting to the player's attitude, Jeff Stelling couldn't help but lash out.

“Arsenal defender Ben White has jetted off to Dubai,” Stelling said on talkSPORT, reacting to White’s wife posting an image on Instagram of the couple on sunbeds. “He decided he didn’t want to play for England in the games against Brazil and Belgium.

"He has been enjoying his time there by the looks of it, whilst his England teammates suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brazil, Ben was enjoying a game of UNO and soaking up the sun on a beach in Dubai."

“I have a bit of sympathy for people who play cards but not Ben. What are you doing? What are you doing posting the fact that you are in Dubai playing cards? You decided not to play for England, that’s fine. Your prerogative, just let the boys get on with it," the pundit added.

It is worth noting that Ben White is enjoying a decent outing with Arsenal this season. The defender has been one of the key figures in the team so far, producing a series of eye-catching performances while contributing two goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions.

What's next for Arsenal?

After the international break, Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a massive clash with Manchester City this weekend. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 31).

Following that, the Gunners will go head-to-head with Luton Town in another league fixture at the Emirates on Wednesday, April 3, before squaring off with Brighton & Hove Albion away from home three days later.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's side lead the title race with 64 points in 28 games and are tied at same points with second-placed Liverpool and one point above third-placed Manchester City.