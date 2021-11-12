"Was lovely bumping into you" - Yuvraj Singh shares picture with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard

Former Indian cricketing superstar Yuvraj Singh recently uploaded a picture with Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard on his social media.

Both can be seen doing the 'JLingz' celebration. This is a trademark celebration of Lingard, who uses it every time after scoring a goal. Yuvraj Singh captioned the image with the Manchester United star as:

"Spotted you dint I, was lovely bumping into you ! Wishing you a great season ahead ! More power to you."

You can see the picture below:

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



Spotted you dint I 🤪 was lovely bumping into you ! Wishing you a great season ahead !



More power to you 👊🏽@ManUtd j lings !! My man !!Spotted you dint I 🤪 was lovely bumping into you ! Wishing you a great season ahead !More power to you 👊🏽 @JesseLingard j lings !! My man !! Spotted you dint I 🤪 was lovely bumping into you ! Wishing you a great season ahead ! More power to you 👊🏽@JesseLingard @ManUtd https://t.co/3aqvm8mzhR

Yuvraj Singh is known to be a big supporter of Manchester United. He even tweeted recently to celebrate Lingard's winner in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over West Ham. That was right after the England midfielder's error gifted the winner to Swiss side Young Boys in a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League.

On Lingard's winner against West Ham, Yuvraj Singh tweeted:

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Wht an unbelievable game ! It’s amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back @JesseLingard few nights ago was a villain and today he’s a hero against his previous team , and then @D_DeGea saves the day 😥 #crackingsunday FYI what about the penalty on our side ref ?🤦🏻‍♂️ #MUNWHU Wht an unbelievable game ! It’s amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back @JesseLingard few nights ago was a villain and today he’s a hero against his previous team , and then @D_DeGea saves the day 😥 #crackingsunday FYI what about the penalty on our side ref ?🤦🏻‍♂️ #MUNWHU

Yuvraj also had a live session on Facebook with Marcus Rashford in June 2020. During the live interaction, Yuvraj Singh revealed he had been a Manchester United fan for over 20 years. He also admitted to buying all of the club's kits and jerseys.

The Indian cricketer named Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite Manchester United players.

Jesse Lingard to move on from Manchester United?

Jesse Lingard has found playing time hard to come by at Manchester United in recent weeks

Jesse Lingard has had a strange career at Manchester United. He came in through the club's academy as a bright young forward. But it hasn't been easy going for him over the last few seasons.

He has been starved of opportunities at Old Trafford for most of his career. Unfortunately, Lingard had a very limited impact even when he did get the occasional chance to nail down a starting spot.

The lack of consistency and playing time saw Lingard move to West Ham United on a loan deal in January 2021. He set the Premier League on fire at the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and assisting five in just 16 appearances.

This is why it surprised fans and experts when Lingard decided to stay at Manchester United this summer to fight for his place. However, the forward has made just eight appearances this season in all competitions for the Red Devils.

It seems likely that Jesse Lingard will move on in January or in the summer window. A return to West Ham has been touted as the most likely destination for the goalscoring midfielder.

West Ham Latest @westham_latest A source close to the club has told me Moyes is targeting 3 players in January. Lingard & El Nesyri on a permanent and Martial on loan. A source close to the club has told me Moyes is targeting 3 players in January. Lingard & El Nesyri on a permanent and Martial on loan. https://t.co/ymDHBKEOpU

There are other clubs who would like to sign the striker as well if the forward does decide to leave. It remains to be seen what the Manchester United forward will finally decide, come January.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee