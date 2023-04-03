“Was lucky” – Sergio Aguero reacts to watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20 best goals alongside Ibai Llanos

Social media creator and fellow Kings League team owner Ibai Llanos recently forced Sergio Aguero to watch the top 20 goals of Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

Aguero, being a former Barcelona player, was not too thrilled to watch the former Real Madrid superstar's goals. He did not look very impressed while watching the compilation.

The Argentine striker even went on to say during one of the goals:

"Was lucky."

His reaction amused the fans to some extent, with some getting the point about why Aguero was not very impressed.

However, considering the spectacular goals that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored during his legendary career, a little appreciation wouldn't have been bad from the former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid attacker.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on April 4 as Rudi Garcia's side take on Al-Adalah in an away Saudi Pro League (SPL) clash. The match will mark the first time since the recently concluded international break that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will take the field.

Ronaldo proved his mettle at the international level yet again during the recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games. He bagged braces against both Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

The 38-year-old has been in good form for Al-Nassr as well. Since joining the club as a free agent, Ronaldo has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 matches for the Saudi Arabian club.

He was also named the player of the month for February in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo scored a poker, a hat-trick, and registered a brace of assists during the month.

The superstar forward looked in good spirits ahead of the clash against Al-Adalah as he posted several snaps with his teammates while preparing for the upcoming game.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the SPL table with 49 points from 21 matches and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by a point.

Poll : 0 votes