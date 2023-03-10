"Was non-existent again", "On fraud watch" - Arsenal fans unhappy with 22-year-old star's performance in 2-2 draw against Sporting CP

Arsenal fans on Twitter are unhappy with Fabio Vieira's performance during the 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The Gunners had to rely on an own goal from Hidemasa Morita to get the draw in Portugal.

While William Saliba opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Goncalo Inacio restored parity just 12 minutes later. Paulinho gave Sporting the lead before they had to rely on Morita's own goal to restore parity.

Fans, though, were particularly sceptical about the 22-year-old Vieira's performance. The midfielder started the game against his former club. Vieira, though, was largely unimpressive.

He managed only one shot on target and completed one out of his four attempted dribbles. Vieira won only five out of his 11 ground duels and lost possession of the ball a massive 11 times during the clash against Sporting CP.

Since his summer arrival, Vieira has made 25 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He's yet to win over the Emirates faithful with his displays.

One fan opined that Vieira was nowhere to be found yet again. He wrote:

"Vieira was non-existent again. Back to the drawing board! COYG!"

Another fan termed the player a 'fraud' writing on Twitter:

"Vieira on fraud watch."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Fabio Vieira's performance during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Sporting CP:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Real Madrid rumours

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti's potential replacement at the Emirates.

The Italian is contracted till the end of the 2023-24 season. However, given Los Blancos' poor form in La Liga this season (nine points behind league leaders Barcelona), and Ancelotti being linked to becoming the Brazil national team manager, the two parties might separate in the summer.

Ahead of the Sprting clash, Arteta was quizzed about the links to the Spanish capital. He replied (via the Gunners' website):

"Managers or players cannot control what is written, but what I can tell you is that I’m fully focused on what I am doing here. I am extremely happy, proud and grateful to be at this football club."

Arteta's Arsenal are atop the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

