"Was a polite f**k off" - Steven Gerrard responds to Gary Neville as he reveals how the Liverpool legend rejected Manchester United move

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently responded to Gary Neville's revelation of how he rejected a move to Manchester United back in 2004.

It is hardly any surprise that Steven Gerrard was on the transfer radar of quite a few clubs during his 17-year tenure with the Merseyside giants. He was one of the most remarkable midfielders of his generation, and his impressive talent attracted even United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United and Liverpool are bitter rivals, who have not made a single deal on the transfer market since 1964, when Phil Chisnall made the switch from Old Trafford to Anfield.

Alex Ferguson tasked Neville with trying to convince Gerrard, as the Manchester United icon revealed on The Overlap (via Daily Mail):

"Stevie told this in his book, where I went into his room with England and asked him to sign for Manchester United. I was meeting up with England for the Euros, and he [Sir Alex Ferguson] rang me and said it's ambitious, but his words were, 'Tell him I'll go and fetch him, and I'll walk him back down the East Lancs'."

Neville revealed that Gerrard had no intentions of leaving Anfield:

"I went to see Stevie, and he quite categorically [rejected it] pretty quickly. He said he would never get out of Liverpool and his family would never get out of Liverpool."

In a response to Neville's statements, Gerrard wrote on Instagram:

"It was a polite f**k off."

