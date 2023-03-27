"Was proper good", "Won't get the recognition" - Manchester United star gets praised on Twitter for silencing his critics on international duty 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been praised by fans on Twitter following his display in England's 2-0 win over Ukraine. The Red Devils defender put in a solid performance as the Three Lions remained perfect in Group C of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers after two games.

Maguire started alongside John Stones in a familiar defence and kept Ukraine quiet throughout the clash at the Wembley in London on Sunday (March 26). He made one tackle and completed 11 of 15 long balls. He also had two headed efforts sail over Ukraine goalkeeper Antaliy Trubin's bar late on.

The Manchester United captain has regularly been in the line of fire for his performances for club and country. He has been scrutinised since becoming the world's most expensive defender in 2019 when he joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for £80 million.

Maguire has been handed a bit-part role by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. Nevertheless, the defender has shone on the international stage with England and was impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has followed that up with two assured performances against Italy (2-1) and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Fans have pointed out that Maguire isn't getting the praise he deserves. One fan reckons he won't get the recognition for his brilliant display:

"Honestly Maguire was so (solid) in this game; he won't get the recognition like (Declan) Rice, but he was proper good today."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Maguire's outing for England in the win over Ukraine:

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga admits Barcelona interest

Anthony Elanga admits Barca were interested in him.

Manchester United attacker Elanga has said that he was the subject of interest from Barcelona in January. The Swedish forward has lacked game time at Old Trafford this season. He has made 24 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

The Blaugrana were in the market for a new attacker following the sale of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid. They earmarked Elanga as an option, with the player confirming so in an interview with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet:

“There was talk about it (joining Barcelona), but right now, I’m focusing on United. That was in January; I can’t focus on that now."

Elanga is concentrating on the rest of the season with Manchester United. However, he's willing to hold talks with the club about his future following the ongoing season:

“The best thing I can do is focus on the rest of the season (at United); then I will talk to the club. I love United, but it’s important for me to play.”

The Swede enjoyed a prominent role under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick at United last season. He featured 27 times, scoring three goals and providing two assists. However, he's not a key player under Ten Hag and could be one to keep an eye on in the summer transfer window.

