“Was that really necessary?” - Paul Scholes on Manchester United signing Cunha and Mbeumo after identifying problem with star player

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opened up on the club signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer. He believes that signing both these players instead of a midfielder was unnecessary.
The Red Devils made five senior signings this summer. They brought in Cunha, Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, and Diego Leon. On The Overlap's Fan Debate, Scholes highlighted Manchester United's issues in the midfield position, saying:
“I think a lot of good teams have the midfield sorted… There’s too much indecision in the midfield area, you think of Casemiro – he’s been a brilliant player, but we know his deficiencies, don’t we?"
“Fernandes (and Casemiro), they’re the two he’s going with, and Fernandes for me, he’s someone who fills in as a midfielder – he might get away with it for one, two or three games. He’s not got the discipline to be a central midfield player.”
Scholes then questioned the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo, saying:
“Bringing two numbers tens (Cunha and Mbeumo) was that really necessary? You think you’ve got Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo can do that… If you’ve done that and wasted a bit of money and not been able to get a midfield player or a goalkeeper, it’s not great recruitment-wise is it?
“I can’t make better what a lot of the problems are in the team, which are two central midfield players, and the goalkeepers are massive.”
Manchester United were linked with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, but he proved to be unattainable this summer.
Manchester United have had a tough start to the season
The Red Devils have won just one of their four games across competitions in the 2025-26 campaign so far. They started off with a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Despite creating numerous chances, they failed to find an equalizer.
In the second game, Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Ruben Amorim's side then faced League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in the EFL Cup second round. They found themselves 2-0 down at half-time. However, Bryan Mbeumo (75') and Harry Maguire (89') helped take it to the penalty shootout, where the visitors lost 12-11.
Finally, Manchester United faced Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League in their last game. They took the lead twice, but it was canceled out by the Clarets. However, the hosts received a penalty in the stoppage time, which was converted by skipper Bruno Fernandes to secure a crucial win.
The Red Devils will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on September 14.