"Was shocking again", "Never play for Man United" - Manchester United fans rip into star for 'shambolic' performance in 1-0 loss to Brighton

Manchester United fans lambasted Anthony Martial for his performance in the 1-0 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion. United were undone by a last ditch penalty by 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Martial started the game in attack for Erik ten Hag's side. He was taken off in te 84th minute with the score goalless. The Frenchman managed only one shot on target, completed only 16 passes won no aerial duels and lost possession of the ball nine times.

The attacker has once again endured an injury-plagued campaign this term. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 games across competitions. While there have been moments of brilliance from Martial, his performance against Brighton was not up to the mark.

United, meanwhile, lost ground on third-placed Newcastle United as a result of their defeat. Ten Hag's side now have 63 points from 33 games and trail the Magpies by two points.

Fans slandered Martial after the shocking defeat. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest Premier League clash:

They were unhappy with the attacker's display and vented their frustration on Twitter. One of them wrote

"martial was shocking again."

Another claimed:

"Martial should never play for @ManUtd ever again."

Abu @abu_2605 Anthony Martial Leave My Club

You cost us this game Anthony Martial Leave My ClubYou cost us this game

```OKUMU```🦅 @andy_portar Martial never going to be a serious player #BHAMUN Martial never going to be a serious player #BHAMUN

AM29 @iamangbo Anthony martial, I blame you Anthony martial, I blame you

Benedict Oseremen @benoseremen Brighton well deserved i hope martial be sold with immediate effect #BHAMUN Brighton well deserved i hope martial be sold with immediate effect #BHAMUN

Being_A_Boy🙇 @ObideyiEmmy1 Martial should never play for @ManUtd ever again Martial should never play for @ManUtd ever again

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag frustrated with Anthony Martial for his lack of pressing

The style of football that Erik ten Hag is trying to impose at Manchester United has certain requirements. Ten Hag needs his attackers to press high up the pitch for the team to play at a desired level.

However, Martial was unable to fulfill his manager's needs during the clash against the Seagulls. The Dutch manager left frustrated on one occasion, and it was on full display. Journalist Samuel Luckhurst tweeted:

"Ten Hag slaps his thighs in anger and starts rollocking Martial, seemingly over a lack of pressing."

United return to action on May 7 when they take on West Ham United in a Premier League away clash. The Red Devils need to avoid further slip-ups if they're to seal a top-four finish.

